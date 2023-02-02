The 2023 Portland International Auto Show opened to a large crowd on Thursday, Feb. 2. The show which runs through Sunday, is the second to be held after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy and the first without pandemic restrictions.

As always, the show features mobility options across the entire spectrum, from economy cars to exotic sports cars and pickup trucks, from compacts to the largest heavy duty models. The show will also host the full range of the SUV market, from subcompact crossovers to the largest truck-based eight-passenger utility vehicles.