Traditional gas-powered cars a vanishing breed. Fortunately, Nissan has refreshed its long running 2023 Nissan Altima to keep it competitive for those of us to still like them. Hopefully the revised affordable midsize sedan will also make converts of at least a few potential buyers of not-much-fun-to-drive SUVs and good-for-the-earth-but-still-inconvenient EVs.

Nissan has been selling the midsize Altima sedan for as long as I can remember. It has always filled the niche of well-designed affordable family haulers with a limited number of trim levels. The current version has been around since 2019 — an eternity in today’s automotive world — but the company has made some other upgrades over the past few years to keep it a value leader.