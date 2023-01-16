The refreshed 2023 Nissan Altima is the best yet, with more attractive stylings and the availability of all-wheel-drive and a peppy turbocharged variable compression engine that delivers good power and fuel economy.
The turbocharged variable compression 1.4-liter engine available in the 2023 Nissan Altima delivers 236 horsepower, 267 foot pounds of torque, and is EPA rated at 25 miles per gallon the city and 34 on the highway.
Courtesy photo: Nissan
All versions of the 2023 Nissan Altima look good, drive well and deliver excellent fuel economy for a midsize sedan.
The interior of the 2023 Nissan Altima is cleanly styled and features controls that are easy to find and use.
The leather front bucket seats in upper trim levels of the 2023 Nissan Altima are comfortable and heated.
The rear seats in the 2023 Nissan Altima are large enough for three adults.
All upper trim levels of the 2023 Nissan Altima come standard with a 12.3-inch display screen.
Traditional gas-powered cars a vanishing breed. Fortunately, Nissan has refreshed its long running 2023 Nissan Altima to keep it competitive for those of us to still like them. Hopefully the revised affordable midsize sedan will also make converts of at least a few potential buyers of not-much-fun-to-drive SUVs and good-for-the-earth-but-still-inconvenient EVs.
Nissan has been selling the midsize Altima sedan for as long as I can remember. It has always filled the niche of well-designed affordable family haulers with a limited number of trim levels. The current version has been around since 2019 — an eternity in today’s automotive world — but the company has made some other upgrades over the past few years to keep it a value leader.
The refreshed 2023 Altima is an even better-looking fastback sedan than before, thanks to a revised front end. It is also still one of the few midsize sedans available with all-wheel-drive. It can be bought with a peppy turbocharged variable compression (VC) 1.4-liter four that delivers surprisingly good performance for such a small engine. A new 12.3-inch display screen is standard on upper trim levels. And all versions deliver excellent mileage, reducing the need for a hybrid option. As some other manufacturers drop their cars — most notably Chevy and Ford — the Altima becomes an even better example of enjoyable day-to-day driving.
One drawback is that AWD is only available with the base 2.5-liter engine, not the optional turbo one. So buyers who want something more than the standard engine and front-wheel-drive need to choose between AWD or turbo FWD. Although the turbo is more fun to drive, the slightly better mileage of the 2.5 AWD version will likely win over a lot of drivers in the wet Pacific Northwest.
Reviewers have traditionally rated Nissan models below equivalent offerings from Honda, Mazda and Toyota. Many consumers around here don’t agree, which is why the Nissan Rogue is one of the most popular regional crossover SUVs. And there are still an awful lot of Altima’s on the road, as I noticed during my week of test driving.
Most affordable auto makers switched over to Continuously Variable Transmissions years ago because they can be tuned to maximize fuel economy. A lot of the early ones were noisy and sluggish. Nissan figured out how to make good ones before almost anyone else. Their CVTs deliver good acceleration off the line and respond much like traditional automatics as speed increases. My tester also came with paddle shifter for more control.
Although I haven’t had the chance to drive either the FWD or AWD version of the 2.5 Altima, the turbo 1.4 in my test 2.0 SR FWD VC-Turbo was entertaining enough in daily driving. It pulled well off stops and the power built steadily as the speed increased, which is one of the benefits of turbos. It wasn’t a sport sedan, of course, but the performance belied its respectable 25/34 EPA rating.
The interior was also well designed and comfortable, with easy to find and use controls. Interior materials were decent, and the SR trim level leather front bucket seats were comfortable if not overly supportive. The radio still boasts a volume knob, which most owners prefer. There were no drive modes, but it came with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters. Only the backup camera seemed a little behind the curve. The image on the display screen was more low resolution than any vehicle I’ve tested in recent years, but not bad enough to be a deal breaker.
Despite their popularity, affordable SUVs aren’t much fun to drive. And unless your able to recharge an EV at your home overnight, the limited availability of public charging stations requires far more advanced planning than pulling into a gas station to fill up. For those reasons, affordable midsize sedans like the Altima are still a good choice for drivers with families who still enjoy the feel of a car. And the 2023 revisions make it the best yet.