I recently spent a week test-driving the Infiniti QX60, and you can read the review from around Portland here. But Infiniti then invited me to visit Big Sky, Montana last week to drive the QX60 in some snow and ice exercises, and I eagerly agreed to go.

The point of snow and ice exercises is to demonstrate how a modern SUV’s all-wheel drive helps in winter weather, as well as to understand the effects of electronic traction and stability controls. When you’re in an environment with very little traction, the responses of those systems are critical in maintaining control of a vehicle. The tests also included the latest in snow and ice traction from  in the form of Blizzak studless winter tires.