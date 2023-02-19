I recently spent a week test-driving the Infiniti QX60, and you can read the review from around Portland here. But Infiniti then invited me to visit Big Sky, Montana last week to drive the QX60 in some snow and ice exercises, and I eagerly agreed to go.
The point of snow and ice exercises is to demonstrate how a modern SUV’s all-wheel drive helps in winter weather, as well as to understand the effects of electronic traction and stability controls. When you’re in an environment with very little traction, the responses of those systems are critical in maintaining control of a vehicle. The tests also included the latest in snow and ice traction from in the form of Blizzak studless winter tires.
The Infiniti QX60 is designed as a front-wheel drive vehicle, like most crossover SUVs. However, the intelligent all-wheel drive system can transfer up to half the engine’s available power to the rear wheels almost instantly if the front wheels lose traction. The electronic traction and stability controls can also apply brake pressure to slipping wheels, vectoring power across the SUV to wheels that still have grip. This complex interaction of systems helps the QX60 get going and to drive where you want to go, rather than where inertia might dictate.
To demonstrate the various systems, we used the Infiniti driving modes. Many modern vehicles have these, and comparatively few drivers ever use them. Drive modes are usually controlled by a switch or dial near the shifter, and they usually have names like Normal, Sport, Eco, or Snow. These modes change the power response of the engine, the shifting logic of the transmission, and other factors like how strongly the stability control responds to spinning tires.
We started the QX60 in Snow mode, which damps down engine power to avoid overdriving the tires and spinning the wheels. It allows the SUV to get moving in a steady, predictable way, which we did on both snow and ice-covered surfaces. Then we tried the same maneuvers with the traction and stability controls turned off, and of course we sailed all over the place! We also tried the same maneuvers in standard driving mode and in the high-performance Sport mode, with similar results. The anti-lock braking system also got a workout on the slippery surfaces. The biggest difference when starting, turning, and stopping on ice was the intervention of the stability control, but using Snow mode also made a big difference.
Through all the exercises, I was also impressed with the way the winter tires managed to grip the slick surfaces. Bridgestone’s Blizzaks, along with similar tires from other manufacturers, use a technique called “siping” in which the tires have slices cut into their tread blocks. The sipes, in combination with a very soft rubber compound, help the tires form around ice crystals to create grip. One factor unique to the Bridgestones is a manufacturing technique that gives the Blizzaks a sponge-like cross-section, which allows water on the surface of the ice to displace into the tire. That keeps more rubber in contact with the road surface, rather than skating along on top of it.
In the end, what I learned in a day of snow and ice driving was that a modern vehicle delivers a much safer driving experience because of the tireless work of automaker engineering teams developing these computer-controlled systems that sense impending trouble and gently intervene to keep the vehicle going where the driver intends. Most of the time, the driver never even knows the vehicle has acted to keep itself under control. The Infiniti QX60 was a great example of an SUV with these features, but they’re common to most SUVs and passenger cars you can buy today, and that’s a huge benefit for drivers.