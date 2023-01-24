The 2022 Infiniti QX60 provides 14.5 cubic feet behind the third row seats, which is about the same as a midsize sedan trunk. That increases to 41.6 cubic feet behind the second row, and 75.4 cubic feet with all the rear seats folded down.
The front bucket "Zero Gravity" seats in the 2022 Infiniti QX60 provide comfort, good lumbar support, and heat on all trim levels.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The second row of seats in the 2022 Infiniti QX60 are available as a three-person bench of dual captain's chairs.
PMG photo: Jeff Zurschmeide
The Infiniti QX60 was redesigned for the 2022 model year as the midsize three-row SUV for Nissan’s premium luxury brand. The QX60 is designed to be a step up from the closely related Nissan Pathfinder SUV, and it gives Infiniti a product set squarely in the premium family SUV market segment.
The QX60 competes with the Acura MDX, Audi Q8, BMW X5, Buick Enclave, Genesis GV80, Lexus GX, Lincoln Aviator, and Volvo XC90. There are more, especially if you include the non-luxury brands. Almost every automaker offers an SUV in this market segment, and the competition is fierce on both price and features.
Because the market is so full of options and the three-row SUV body style doesn’t allow for a lot of creativity, the QX60 is not really distinctive to look at. The designers went with the popular "floating roof" motif, where the rear side windows are deeply tinted, and all the supporting pillars are blacked out, so that there's a solid band of black behind the driver's side window all the way to the rear of the vehicle. Thus, the roofline appears to float.
The real test of a premium vehicle is in the interior, and this is where I like Infiniti products the best. The QX60 gets points for being an extremely comfortable SUV, which is far more important than making a fashion statement with the exterior. The front seats are Infiniti's special "Zero Gravity" design, which offer delicious comfort, good lumbar support, and heat on all trim levels. In the mid-grade Sensory trim, the front seats also come with massage and cooling ventilation, and the second-row seats become heated captain's chairs, which is really nice for everyone in the vehicle.
On the dashboard, Infiniti provides a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The QX60 includes wireless Apple CarPlay and plug-in Android Auto in every trim level. There are a bunch of USB ports scattered around the vehicle, and you can get wireless device charging in the center console. Optionally on the Sensory trim, you can have a 10.8-inch head-up display and a very nice 17-speaker Bose audio system.
As a family SUV, cargo is important. You get 14.5 cubic feet, which is about the same as a midsize sedan trunk, behind the third row seats. That jumps to 41.6 cubic feet behind the second row, and 75.4 cubic feet with all the rear seats folded down.
The engine in the QX60 is Nissan’s veteran 3.5-liter V6, in this vehicle rated at 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. With the 9-speed automatic transmission, that gives the QX60 good power for a midsize SUV. It’s not a performance vehicle by any stretch, but it’s not bad. The optional all-wheel drive system is a $2,000 add-on, but it’s worth buying for our Portland winters.
If you plan to tow a trailer, any QX60 can pull up to 3,500 pounds, but the standard QX60 does not include a hitch receiver or the pre-wiring for trailer lights or brakes. The good news is, Infiniti offers a $900 Tow Package on the top Sensory AWD and Autograph AWD trims that provides all that stuff, including a trailer brake controller and a trailer stability program for the automatic stability control. With the tow package, the QX60 can pull up to 6,000 pounds. If you order a QX60 in one of those trims, adding the towing capability can be a smart investment.
The bottom line on the Infiniti QX60 is that it’s a solid contender in a market segment filled with some of the best SUVs that have ever been offered. If you’re planning to buy a midsize this year, it’s worth your while to take your time and test-drive several options, including the QX60. If you’re going to spend $60,000, it’s best to know that you’re getting the right vehicle for your family.