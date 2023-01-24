The Infiniti QX60 was redesigned for the 2022 model year as the midsize three-row SUV for Nissan’s premium luxury brand. The QX60 is designed to be a step up from the closely related Nissan Pathfinder SUV, and it gives Infiniti a product set squarely in the premium family SUV market segment.

The QX60 competes with the Acura MDX, Audi Q8, BMW X5, Buick Enclave, Genesis GV80, Lexus GX, Lincoln Aviator, and Volvo XC90. There are more, especially if you include the non-luxury brands. Almost every automaker offers an SUV in this market segment, and the competition is fierce on both price and features.