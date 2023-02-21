Mercedes-Benz has announced that they will transition entirely to electric vehicles within the next ten years, and the new EQB all-electric crossover SUV is a symbol of the automaker’s commitment to electrification as an affordable, attractive crossover SUV.

If you haven’t seen one yet, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a compact “tall wagon” luxury electric crossover based on the same chassis and body as the GLB gas-powered SUV. The EQB is by far the least expensive electric vehicle offered by Mercedes-Benz, starting at $54,500.