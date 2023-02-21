Several reasonably priced option packages are available for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQC. They include a nice Burmester stereo or massaging front seats, which are well worth the $1,250 for the Exclusive trim package.
The 2023 EQB symbolizes Mercedes-Benz's commitment to go all-electric within 10 years — is is affordable luxury crossover EV SUV.
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB looks like a conventional "tall wagon" SUV and is available in two models, 300 or 350, both with dual-motor AWD.
Both versions of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQC come with dual motors. Together produce 225 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque in the EQB300, and 288 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque in the EQB350.
The interior of the 2023 EQC looks like a traditional Mercedes-Benz and comes standard with the company's voice-interactive MBUX, or Mercedes-Benz User eXperience system.
The battery pack does not reduce the cargo space in the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQC.
Mercedes-Benz has announced that they will transition entirely to electric vehicles within the next ten years, and the new EQB all-electric crossover SUV is a symbol of the automaker’s commitment to electrification as an affordable, attractive crossover SUV.
If you haven’t seen one yet, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is a compact “tall wagon” luxury electric crossover based on the same chassis and body as the GLB gas-powered SUV. The EQB is by far the least expensive electric vehicle offered by Mercedes-Benz, starting at $54,500.
From the outside, the EQB is unremarkable, and most importantly it doesn’t scream EV at anyone. It just looks like any other SUV, which is an improvement over EVs that are forced into a strange shape just to stand out.
Inside, the EQB is all Mercedes, bringing the luxury of one of the world’s most experienced premium automakers to one of its most affordable models. The optional seat heaters in the front row are super effective, and will warm your lower back in moments. On the dash, the single-pane multi-screen driver information and infotainment center remains one of Mercedes’ most impressive achievements.
As always, I’ll note that the touchpad controller on the console is difficult to use, which only makes the voice-interactive MBUX, or Mercedes-Benz User eXperience system that much more important and impressive. Just as with your Siri or Alexa device, you can say “Hey Mercedes” and the EQB will do whatever you ask. So instead of using the touchpad to change the radio station, you can just say, “Hey Mercedes, change the radio station to OPB” or whatever your preferred station may be.
MBUX also works for any system in the EQB. For example, I found the ambient lighting a bit too bright for night driving. Rather than pull over to explore the menu system for interior controls, I just said, “Hey Mercedes, please dim the ambient lighting.” The system immediately popped up the ambient lighting control on the touchscreen and I was able to adjust the lighting to my needs. It’s as easy as that.
The EQB is available in two models: 300 or 350, both with dual-motor AWD. The two motors together produce 225 horsepower and 288 lb-ft of torque in the EQB300 we tested, and 288 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque in the EQB350. That translates to 7 seconds to 60 mph in the 300 and 6 seconds in the 350.
The tradeoff between the two models is range. You’ll get 243 EPA-estimated miles in the EQB300, and 227 miles in the 350. DC Fast Charging capability is 100kW in both models, giving you a 10-80% time of 32 minutes. Home AC charging is 9.6 kW at 240V and 16 Amps, for a 10-100% charge time just under 8 hours. Battery capacity is 70.7 kWh in both models.
On the road, the EQB drives very well. As you would expect, it’s quiet, well-controlled, and the available motor power is well-matched to the vehicle. The one part I would criticize is the braking. The pedal actuation takes a bit of getting used to because you don’t get a lot of braking with a light touch in standard driving mode.
But here again, Mercedes technology saves the day with a nice one-pedal driving mode that gives you maximum regeneration. If you’re going to drive an EV, you will quickly want to learn one-pedal driving. It’ll take less than an hour to become a champ at it. You’ll drive along smoothly and rarely touch the brake pedal.
Buying the EQB is easy. There are no stripped-down trims, but you can pick and choose some trim options, and they aren’t very expensive. So you can get the nice Burmester stereo or massaging front seats, which are well worth the $1,250 you’ll spend on the Exclusive trim package. Whichever EQB you choose, this is a great way to go electric in high style.