Shades of reds, blues, yellows and greens now hang on the wall of the Learners’ Hall at the International School of Portland. Upon a closer look, on-lookers will see the small intricate figures carefully folded to take the form of 1000 paper cranes.

In honor of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, the community at the International School of Portland worked together on the origami art piece. The school says the project symbolizes peace, kindness and actions against anti-Asian hate.