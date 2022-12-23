Nearly 800 served at winter shelters Thursday, demand expected to increase

Nearly 800 people — double the number of the previous night — sought safety at severe winter weather shelters in Multnomah County on Thursday night, Dec. 22.
Demand is expected to increase as dangerously cold temperatures persist.
Five shelters, including four in Portland and one in Troutdale, will remain open until Saturday morning, Dec. 24. No one seeking shelter will be turned away.
County officials are requesting volunteers to help staff shelters as difficult travel conditions and illnesses have caused a staffing shortage, county officials said Friday morning, Dec. 23.
The dangerously cold conditions that began in the Portland area Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, are persisting into Friday as predicted.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing in Portland, Gresham, Troutdale and East County until late Friday night. Forecasts show temperatures reaching above freezing by Saturday morning, rising into the 40s by Saturday afternoon in Portland.
A mix of freezing rain and sleet that started Thursday evening continued in some areas Friday morning. More freezing rain is expected to fall in Portland on Friday before turning to rain early Saturday morning.
Strong winds that caused wind chills in the single digits in Portland and below zero degrees in parts of East County Thursday and Friday morning were expected to gradually subside Friday and Saturday morning.
Emergency declarations that have been in effect in Portland and Multnomah County since Tuesday, Dec. 20, will remain in place until Saturday to allow the governments to continue coordinating their responses and deploy additional resources.
The shelters are open at the following locations:
- Reynolds High School: 1698 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale
- Portsmouth Union: 4775 N. Lombard St., Portland
- Arbor Lodge: 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland
- Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside St., Portland
- Oregon Convention Center: 960 N.E. First St., Portland
Emergency medical calls have been above typical levels since Wednesday, according to county health officials. There were 360 calls between midnight Wednesday and Friday, which is 80 more than what is typical, according to county officials.
Cold-related calls have been up as well. A typical winter day also brings one to two calls for hypothermia. There have been seven to nine emergency calls for people experiencing hypothermia every day since Wednesday, officials said.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has not reported any hypothermia deaths in Multnomah County.
The number of people seeking severe weather shelter rose from 394 on Wednesday to 795 on Thursday, officials said. Multnomah County and Portland employees and staff from homeless service providers opened a fifth shelter at Reynolds High School on Thursday.
Volunteers are needed for shifts at the Reynolds High School and the Oregon Convention Center shelter sites, officials said. Sign up to volunteer here.
They’re encouraging anyone but especially people with experience or background in health care settings to volunteer. People without experience wishing to volunteer can attend a short training webinar at noon or 3 p.m. Saturday. Click here to attend the webinar.
Shelter staff have offered meals, behavioral health and medical support, officials said.
All of the emergency shelter sites allow pets and are accessible to people with disabilities.
People in need of transportation to a shelter should call 211 to request a ride. TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warm place who cannot afford to pay the fare. TriMet asks riders to let their driver know they are headed to a warm place. People should plan extra time for travel during the storm and expect weather-related delays.
Health officials urge people to wear masks indoors and wash their hands frequently with COVID-19, RSV and influenza circulating in the community. Portland area hospitals are operating under staffing crisis standards of care due to high numbers of adult and pediatric patients with respiratory viruses.
Officials continue to urge people to check on their neighbors.
Anyone concerned about someone living outside, including someone who is not dressed for the cold weather is encouraged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 to request a welfare check. If someone outside is unsheltered and their life appears to be in danger, call 911.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services is continuing to deploy enhanced street outreach efforts to homeless people, working with mutual aid groups and its contracted outreach providers to provide cold-weather survival gear and information about severe weather shelters. More than 220 outreach workers contacted people outside since Wednesday, officials said.
For additional information about the emergency response in Multnomah County and updates about shelters, click here.
People can find info on weather conditions, available resources, where to find the nearest available shelter and transportation options at 211info.org.