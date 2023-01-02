Rent increase

Oregon rents can legally increase 14.6% in 2023.

Tenant advocates are planning to ask the Oregon Legislature to limit rent increases when the 2023 session begins on Feb. 17.

Oregon’s annual cap in rent increases increased from 9.9% in 2022 to 14.6% on Jan. 1 because of inflationary adjustments. In Portland, landlords have to pay relocation expenses if a tenant moves because they raise rents by 10% or more.

