A rush of $6 million in federal funding is heading to Portland International Airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration is slated to award the $6 million to PDX for replacement of the airport's heating system, the department announced Feb. 27.
The project scope includes converting the heating system at the terminal from fossil fuel boilers to an electric heat pump — with the intention of improving energy efficiency, strengthening climate resiliency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve Portland International Airport’s terminal. It creates opportunities in the community for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector,” FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said.
“Americans deserve the best airports in the world, and with demand for air travel surging back, this funding to improve the passenger experience couldn’t come at a more urgent time,”U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.“These grants will make it faster and easier to check your bags, get through security and find your gate, all while creating jobs and supporting local economies.”
“Local media outlets and local journalists are the backbone of national and international news, just as local businesses are the backbone of Oregon’s economy. While there are large media conglomerates in the country, the people of Oregon know how supporting local businesses can create a more thriving community.
A July 2020 Pew Research study found that most Americans believe local media are the most credible sources of information. Studies show that when communities have access to local information, the population is more involved in the civic process, facilitating the democratic process: the voice of the population, well informed of the news, is heard and shared.” Local news builds public confidence in the media — and in personal media literacy skills.”