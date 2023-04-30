LEGISLATURE-state 2023

nhe Oregon House plans to vote this week on abortion and firearms bills that are likely to split the political parties, unlike the multimillion-dollar plans for homelessness and housing and semiconductor manufacturing that largely united the parties during the first half of the 2023 session.

 Peter Wong

The Oregon House set votes this week on abortion and firearms legislation that will divide the political parties, unlike multimillion-dollar packages for homelessness and housing and semiconductor manufacturing that largely united the parties during the first half of the 2023 session.

House Bill 2002, scheduled Monday, May 1, builds on Oregon’s 2017 law ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you