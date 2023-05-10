A study by Addiction Treatment Magazine of drug issues within America, shows West Virginia is the state with the highest drug use and issues to do with drugs such as deaths and DUIs.
Montana is next with above average use of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana.
Oregon was third with the second-highest use of marijuana (with 19% of the population having used it in the past year), while 3% also used cocaine and 61% drank alcohol. There were 26 drug-related deaths per 100,000 of the population and five drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 drivers.
Deaths by DUI (driving under the influence) and overdose, and opioid addiction, were key factors in measuring negative issues associated with non-prescription drug use.
CDC and SAMHSA
Addiction Treatment Magazine collected and analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
Data included:
- the percentage of the population who have taken drugs in the past year
- all drug deaths per 100,000
- opioid-specific deaths
- drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 drivers
- people killed in DUI (driving under the influence) accidents per 100,000 residents.
West Virginia is the state with some of the worst drug issues in America. West Virginia has the most deaths from all drugs (90) and also specifically opioids (77) per 100,000 people. West Virginia has higher levels of heroin use compared to many of the states (0.38%) as well as meth use with 1.46% of the population having used this substance.
Montana has some of the highest levels of alcohol consumption with 61% of the population drinking in the past year. 2.25% of the population took cocaine and 15% have used marijuana, both figures are above the national averages (2.08% for cocaine and 11.4% for marijuana). Montana also has the most drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes with 8.39 per 100,000 drivers, which correlates to the high figure of residents who are killed in DUI incidents with 6.92 per 100,000.
The next ranked states and their highs after Oregon (#3)
4 — Vermont: 20 % have used marijuana in the last year, cocaine (3.25%) and alcohol (64%).
5 — Maine: heroin (0.61%) and marijuana (18%).
6 — Alaska: marijuana (18%) heroin (0.6%) and meth (1.33%) but lower numbers of deaths.
7 — New Mexico: low use of marijuana, cocaine and alcohol but high deaths by DUI.
8 — Colorado: highest cocaine use in America with 4.46% of the population having used the drug, plus marijuana (18%) and alcohol (64%) but low drug deaths.
9 — Delaware: highest level of heroin users in America (0.63% of the population).
10 — Kentucky: Low marijuana (10%) and cocaine (2.1%) but high methamphetamine (1.3%, which is higher than the national average 0.87%).
A spokesperson from Addiction Treatment Magazine said in a report: “Drug use in America has far-reaching impacts that extend beyond the individual user. It affects families, communities, and society as a whole. The physical and mental health consequences of drug use can be devastating, leading to chronic health problems, addiction, and even death.
