Saturday shelters

An example of an emergency warming shelter.

 PMG file photo

Because of ongoing low temperatures and the threat of additional snow, Multnomah County and the City of Portland is opening an additional warming center on Saturday night, bringing the total to seven.

The newest shelter is at Cook Plaza in Gresham. it follows the recent opening of the Lloyd Center in Portland as a warming shelter. The previous shelter at the Imago Dei Church is closing.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

