Oregon Supreme Court Justice Nelson nominated to federal bench

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne C. Nelson

 Courtesy Photo: Gov. Kate Brown's Office

Adrienne Nelson got a second endorsement from a Senate committee to advance her nomination for a U.S. District Court judgeship.

The 12-10 vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Feb. 2, moves President Joe Biden’s appointment to a vote of the full Senate. Nelson was among the 31 nominees for district judgeships and eight for appeals court judgeships on the agenda.

