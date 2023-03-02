I-5 Rose Quarter project input sought

The existing I-5 Rose Quarter area.

 PMG file photo

The Albina Vision Trust and Portland Bureau of Transportation are set to receive $800,000 through a new U.S. Department of Transportation program, the Biden-Harris Administration announced in February.

The funds will be used for community engagement work around the I-5 Rose Quarter project.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

