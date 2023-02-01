featured Alert: People asked to shelter in place during search for armed suspects in SE Portland Pamplin Media Group Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Residents are urged to shelter in place, as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, for an area from Southeast 92nd to 102nd avenues, between Market and Division. PMG File Photo The shelter in place zone around I-205 in near Lents as police search for armed suspects Wednesday morning. Courtesy Image: Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A search for armed suspects in Southeast Portland has a neighborhood closed to all traffic. Residents are asked to shelter in place, as of 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1.The closure area is Southeast 92nd Avenue to 102nd Avenue, between Market and Division streets.The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene.This is a developing story and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Portland Police Shelter In Place Armed Suspects Law The Economy Business Locations Portland Southeast Portland Recommended for you Local Events