An Oregon grand jury indicted four founders of a cryptocurrency investment platform on Feb. 22.
Forsage claimed to allow investments through a blockchain, but federal prosecutors said it is really a “global Ponzi and pyramid scheme that raised approximately $340 million from victim-investors.”
Four founders, Vladimir Okhotnikov, Olena Oblamska, Mikhail Sergeev and Sergey Maslakov, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The founders are all Russian nationals, residing in Indonesia, the Republic of Georgia, and Russia.
When new investors transferred funds to Forsage for investment, Forsage automatically sent those funds to the accounts of earlier investors.
“That is, it was written into Forsage’s code that earlier investors would be paid with funds from later investors — a hallmark of a classic Ponzi scheme,” the indictment explains.
The platform also allegedly operated as a pyramid scheme.
“The more slots investors purchased, the more money they could earn from subsequent investors in their ‘downline,’” the indictment alleged. “The earning potential for investors at the upper tiers of the pyramid was based on their downline investors, or those occupying the lower tiers of the pyramid.”
“These individuals are alleged to have used trendy technology and opaque language to swindle investors out of their hard-earned cash,” Special Agent in Charge Ivan J. Arvelo of Homeland Security Investigations New York stated in a press release announcing the indictment. “But, as the indictment alleges, all they were doing was running a classic Ponzi scheme. The technology may change, but the scams remain the same.”
Forsage’s website was launched in early 2020.
In summer 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines notified the public that Forsage was a fraudulent scheme. In March 2021, the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance issued a cease and desist order against Forsage.
Those four founders and others were also charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an Illinois district court last August.
In an August 2022 video published to YouTube, Okhotnikov claimed that Forsage was not a scam because “real scams can never win people’s hearts,” the Oregon indictment stated.
“Despite appearing in numerous promotion videos published on U.S. platforms with U.S. citizens promoting the Forsage scheme, Okhotnikov claimed he had ‘in no way touched the jurisdiction of the United States,’” according to the indictment.
The indictment notes prospective investors were in Oregon, but does not provide detail about how much money or how many investors were from Oregon. A spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, did not respond to questions about the case.
“Today’s indictment is the result of a rigorous investigation that spent months piecing together the systematic theft of hundreds of millions of dollars,” U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight for the District of Oregon said in a press release announcing the indictment. “Bringing charges against foreign actors who used new technology to commit fraud in an emerging financial market is a complicated endeavor only possible with the full and complete coordination of multiple law enforcement agencies.”
