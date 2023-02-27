Forsage.io investment

A video posted on Forsage's YouTube account shows a countdown to a new offering on the platform.

 Forsage YouTube

An Oregon grand jury indicted four founders of a cryptocurrency investment platform on Feb. 22.

Forsage claimed to allow investments through a blockchain, but federal prosecutors said it is really a “global Ponzi and pyramid scheme that raised approximately $340 million from victim-investors.”

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Recommended for you