In the wake of students being hit by gun fire and nationwide school shootings, Portland Public Schools says all campuses will be outfitted with new, internal door locks by the end of summer 2023.
The upgrades will allow classrooms to be locked from inside, in the event of an emergency like a school shooting or intruder. Other campus security upgrades, including surveillance cameras, are also in the works.
Security upgrades at school buildings and partnerships with police are among a host of measures being considered by PPS, as the district grapples with an uptick in shootings at or near schools. District leaders say they’ve also initiated broader conversations with families, teachers, students and elected leaders.
During a PPS school board workshop on safety and security Tuesday, Feb. 21, district leaders said students are more fearful now and school staff are uneasy about the heightened responsibility of keeping their students safe.
While some have called for reinstating police officers in schools, the discussion comes amid a larger push for police reform.
PPS Chief of Staff Jonathan Garcia said the district is looking at ways to “rebuild and reconsider a student-focused, trauma-informed relationship with law enforcement.”
No decisions or agreements about SROs have been made. Garcia and the school board said if SROs return to schools, their role needs to be clearly defined, so students don’t feel like they’re a constant target of discipline.
What students don’t want, Garcia said, is “a hallway monitor with a gun.”
Currently, PPS has unarmed campus security officers in schools. Those personnel are hired by PPS and are not law enforcement officers.
The school board workshop was spurred largely by a spate of shootings at or near Portland high schools this academic year. In October 2022, at least one student was shot and injured outside Jefferson High School by a driver in a stolen car. The following month, two more teens were shot at, shortly after leaving Jefferson High, leaving one with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Yet again in December, another student was shot at and wounded outside Cleveland High School. In January, during a weekend basketball game at Franklin High School, another student was grazed by a bullet in the parking lot.
The repeated gun violence led PPS leaders to call a meeting with local law enforcement and elected officials from the city and county, in what was framed as the first of several conversations to come about school safety. A PPS safety task force is slated to bring recommendations for consideration in May.
School board vice chair Gary Hollands signaled fear of waiting too long or waffling on decisions.
“We don’t need our kids to be martyrs to bring change,” Hollands said. “We should be trying to make change now.”
Others called for a more data-driven, “evidence-based” approach.
Amid gun violence, drugs claim teen lives
Shootings were top of mind for most, but gunfire isn’t the only threat to Portland’s students.
During Tuesday’s workshop, the district confirmed a student died the weekend prior, due to a “suspected drug overdose.” Staff declined to confirm the student’s school or age, but noted a substance use information night for families is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at McDaniel High School.
“As we extend our deepest condolences to the family and grieve alongside them, it is crucial that we also have honest and meaningful conversations about the very real dangers drugs pose,” Garcia said.
McDaniel High already lost two other students to fentanyl poisoning the prior school year.
Citing fentanyl and gun violence as the biggest threats to students, PPS board member Eilidh Lowery called for “violence interruption” measures as the district considers everything from metal detectors, to surveillance and school resource officers.
Lowery, like Board Chair Andrew Scott, pushed for security measures that have proven effective elsewhere. Board member Herman Greene pushed for more data around how and when campus security and police officers are called to intervene in student behavior issues.
“For me, it’s this, being clear about what actually works and what will help us prevent violence and being rigorous in the pursuit of that and not just doing things that we think might help or that ease adult fears and guilt,” Lowery said.
Cleveland senior urges leaders to center student voices
Byronie McMahon, a senior at Cleveland High School who serves as the board’s student representative, said most students don’t want armed officers roaming their campus hallways. Instead, they want trusted adults around and a clear understanding of what to do in an emergency. McMahon said one voice has been conspicuously absent from conversations among the school district, city and county leaders.
“I think if I’m mature enough to actually go through a school shooting, then I’m certainly mature enough to decide how we should move forward,” McMahon said, recalling the December lockdown at her school. “I’m probably the most accessible student in the district and it worries me that I haven’t met with city commissioners and I haven’t been able to speak with the Portland Police Bureau and I haven’t been in that conversation with the (U.S. Attorney) for Oregon.” McMahon was referencing January’s multi-agency press conference that was held during school hours without any student input.
The conversations around school security come as Oregon lawmakers consider a bill to require a panic button be installed in every public and private K-12 school in the state. The button would alert police and fire agencies of a threat or emergency at a school campus.