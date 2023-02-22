In the wake of students being hit by gun fire and nationwide school shootings, Portland Public Schools says all campuses will be outfitted with new, internal door locks by the end of summer 2023.

The upgrades will allow classrooms to be locked from inside, in the event of an emergency like a school shooting or intruder. Other campus security upgrades, including surveillance cameras, are also in the works.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

