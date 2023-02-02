While Portland Public Schools has warned of dwindling funding and shrinking budgets, a central office department has grown noticeably over the past year.

PPS has rebuilt its communications department with a budget that rivals similar-sized school districts in Oregon, and costs nearly as much or more than the district spends on some of its schools.

PPS Communications Director Freddie Mack

Freddie Mack, Portland Public Schools Information senior director of communications, talks before a press conference at PPS headquarters, the Dr. Matthew Prophet Education Center in Portland.
Portland Association of Teachers leader

Angela Bonilla, president of the Portland Association of Teachers. The union leader said she fears Portland Public Schools will use its robust communications team to push back on union messaging.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Create your own user feedback survey

Tags

Education reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you