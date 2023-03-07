In response to skyrocketing retail thefts, the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriffs Office have conducted three missions at Mall 205 and the Gateway area since last December that resulted in 138 arrests, and the recovery of 17 stolen vehicles and nearly $14,000 in stolen merchandise.

The most recent mission was conducted on March 5. Ezequiel Gutierrez, owner of the Mi Cava Cocina restaurant at 9722 S.E. Washington St., told KOIN 6 News he sees “broken glass around the area. That’s an everyday scene nowadays.”

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

