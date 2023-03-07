In response to skyrocketing retail thefts, the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriffs Office have conducted three missions at Mall 205 and the Gateway area since last December that resulted in 138 arrests, and the recovery of 17 stolen vehicles and nearly $14,000 in stolen merchandise.
The most recent mission was conducted on March 5. Ezequiel Gutierrez, owner of the Mi Cava Cocina restaurant at 9722 S.E. Washington St., told KOIN 6 News he sees “broken glass around the area. That’s an everyday scene nowadays.”
A summary of the missions in the area since last December released by police includes the following statistics:
March 5, 2023 (Single Day Mission)
34 arrests
28 warrants serviced
7 stolen vehicles recovered
$3,006.32 in recovered stolen merchandise
February 6, 2023 (Single Day Mission)
40 arrests
60 warrants serviced
$2,237 in recovered stolen merchandise
December 17-18 (Two-Day Mission)
64 arrests
70 warrants serviced
10 stolen vehicles recovered
3 firearms recovered (2 stolen)
$8,743 in recovered stolen merchandise
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”