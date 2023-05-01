Oregon state officials are hopeful as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are declining. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the state has made significant progress with its COVID-19 response efforts. In late March, state hospitalizations dropped below 200, the lowest number since May 2022. Despite this, the OHA is continuing to monitor community transmission ahead of what could be a possible spring surge.
As of now, state officials have not identified the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 — which is expected to cause another peak by June. OHA state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the state’s COVID-19 forecast over the coming months will likely change as more is learned about this subvariant.
Dr. Sidelinger acknowledged that new subvariants are continuing to evolve and enter Oregon, but he remains confident of the state’s preparedness ahead of May 11 — when the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to end the federal Public Health Emergency.
COVID-19 response FEMA funding is also set to come to a halt, which will impact access to vaccines and treatment. Pharmaceutical companies are expected to handle the distribution and sales of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics by the end of 2023.
After May 11, FEMA-funded community vaccination events will also end. State officials say more than 340,000 vaccine doses were administered at over 6,300 vaccination events so far.
Questions still remain about how Oregon and other state agencies will work to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics once commercialization is under way.
The OHA recommends anyone eligible to get the bivalent booster to do so as soon as they can. Boosters are currently available at public health clinics, local pharmacies or from your health care provider.