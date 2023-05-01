Oregon state officials are hopeful as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are declining. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the state has made significant progress with its COVID-19 response efforts. In late March, state hospitalizations dropped below 200, the lowest number since May 2022. Despite this, the OHA is continuing to monitor community transmission ahead of what could be a possible spring surge.

As of now, state officials have not identified the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16  which is expected to cause another peak by June. OHA state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said the state’s COVID-19 forecast over the coming months will likely change as more is learned about this subvariant.