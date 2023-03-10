A new report issued by the Portland City Auditors’ Office has revealed that two City of Portland agencies overseen by Mayor Ted Wheeler misused city code in 2022 in an attempt to directly offer a $200,000 contract to a newly formed nonprofit without opening the job to other qualified candidates through a proper bidding process, as mandated by the city’s own Code of Ethics.
The contract sought professional guidance for implementing a “truth and reconciliation” process involving the Portland Police Bureau and members of the Portland community. The proposed healing process was unanimously recommended by the Portland Committee on Community Engaged Policing following a 2014 settlement between the City of Portland and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding PPB’s “unnecessary and excessive” use of force.
“We must tell the truth about the history of policing in Portland, address past harm, and create a process that will help heal our community and restore trust between local law enforcement and Portlanders, especially among Black, Indigenous, and all communities of color,” the city’s solicitation for the contract reads. “This will create a safer Portland and a more effective police bureau.”
According to the report, city leaders overseeing Portland’s Community Safety Division and the Office of Management and Finance planned to offer the job to TrustLab, a nonprofit company claiming to offer “proven methodology to break down barriers and to build trust.” TrustLab’s website also promotes its “Board of Advisors,” which includes a number of former PPB officers and local humanitarians.
But the contract never materialized after a tip provided to the City Auditors’ Fraud Hotline revealed that the city inappropriately attempted to hire TrustLab through a “sole-source” procurement process, according to the report. City employees later told the auditor’s office that they mistakenly thought the “truth and reconciliation” project could be labeled as a pilot program, which could allow for a sole-source contract.