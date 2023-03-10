020123-portlandfebruarystrike (copy)

Portland City Hall.

 PMG File Photo

A new report issued by the Portland City Auditors’ Office has revealed that two City of Portland agencies overseen by Mayor Ted Wheeler misused city code in 2022 in an attempt to directly offer a $200,000 contract to a newly formed nonprofit without opening the job to other qualified candidates through a proper bidding process, as mandated by the city’s own Code of Ethics.

The contract sought professional guidance for implementing a “truth and reconciliation” process involving the Portland Police Bureau and members of the Portland community. The proposed healing process was unanimously recommended by the Portland Committee on Community Engaged Policing following a 2014 settlement between the City of Portland and the U.S. Department of Justice regarding PPB’s “unnecessary and excessive” use of force.

KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Recommended for you