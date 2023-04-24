Ballot boxes

Ballots ready to be counted at the Multnomah County Elections Department headquarters.

 PMG file photo

Multnomah County voters will receive their ballots later than expected because of an error that elections officials missed until today.

All ballots in the county were set to include the race for Multnomah County commissioner for District 3, but only voters in District 3 are supposed to vote in that contest.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.