Multnomah County voters will receive their ballots later than expected because of an error that elections officials missed until today.
All ballots in the county were set to include the race for Multnomah County commissioner for District 3, but only voters in District 3 are supposed to vote in that contest.
Ballots will need to be reprinted. The error is estimated to cost the county more than $300,000, according to Jessica Morkert-Shibley, a county spokeswoman.
"The ballot proofing error was discovered today, Monday morning, April 24, and affects every ballot. We are working swiftly to print corrected ballots and mail them to voters," Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott said in a news release announcing the error.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, April 25. Multnomah County typically has ballots prepared in advance and starts mailing them out the day after the deadline for voter registration.
"Elections staff and our dedicated vendors will now ensure ballots are produced and mailed no later than the statutory deadline of May 2, or sooner. Voters will still have at least two weeks to make decisions and return their ballots in time for the May 16 election deadline to drop off or postmark a ballot," the news release stated.
Ballots for military, overseas and out-of-state voters have already been sent out. The elections office said voters who have already received their ballot should vote with that ballot and return it normally.
“We will ensure every ballot is counted accurately — whether it contained the error or not,’’ Scott said in the news release. "If voters do want a replacement ballot we can work with them to get a replacement ballot. But if they’ve returned their original ballot, we will count it accurately.”
Multnomah County had more than 568,000 registered voters as of earlier this month. District 3, which is one of four districts for the board of commissioners, has roughly 141,000 registered voters.
The ballots were printed the week of April 10. The printing process typically only takes a day, Morkert-Shibley said.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.