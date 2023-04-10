Bamboo Chief Culinary Officer Jin Soo Yang takes the mic to promote Hawaiian Kanpachi Crudo, an ASC-certified Hawaiian Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture. It is the first ASC-certified "finfish" farm in the United States. Yang dressed it with coconut curry emulsion, charred pineapple, Fresno chile, cilantro oil and Thai basil.
Bamboo Chief Culinary Officer Jin Soo Yang takes the mic to promote Hawaiian Kanpachi Crudo, an ASC-certified Hawaiian Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture. It is the first ASC-certified "finfish" farm in the United States. Yang dressed it with coconut curry emulsion, charred pineapple, Fresno chile, cilantro oil and Thai basil.
Courtesy Photo: Aquaculture Stewardship Council
Bamboo Suchi's culinary team worked overtime at its Northwest 23rd Ave. store to showcase its new certified fish offerings in April, aka Earth Month.
Courtesy Photo: Aquaculture Stewardship Council
“Sea Green, Be Green: The Certified Seafood Experience” is the first of more than a dozen local market events ASC is conducting throughout the year in Portland, Southern California and Washington, D.C
Half of all the fish consumed in the US is farmed, according to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. In the spirit of “get over it,” the ASC held a get-together at Portland’s Bamboo Sushi to promote sustainably farmed seafood.
It’s called “Sea Green. Be Green,” a month-long promotion. Consumers should look for the green label on menus. For Earth Month (formerly known as the month of April) Bamboo Sushi will showcase its 1% for Planet sustainability commitments. Bamboo took the opportunity to launch a new dish made with “responsibly raised” Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, an Oahu-based fish farmer. Called Paradise Oshizushi, it features ASC-certified Hawaiian Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, mango, black plum, lime, aleppo pepper, ponzu, and hibiscus jam.
Bamboo Sushi is the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant. For instance, it is known for not serving Blue Fin tuna, because as an apex predator, Bamboo Chief Culinary Officer Jin Soo Yang explained, they eat more wild fish than some of the smaller fish that live off smaller fish and plants.
Blue Hawaii
Dick Jones, CEO of Blue Ocean Mariculture was there at Bamboo in his Hawaiian shirt. His company produces Hawaiian kanpachi, in the amberjack family, in cages offshore from Kona, Hawaii
Each cage is 11 stories tall and is stocked with 150,000 fish. At maturity (five and a half pounds), each cage holds 675,000 pounds of fish. “This only takes up 3.8% of the volume in the cage, so the fish have lots room to roam,” Jones told Pamplin Media, addressing an animal rights claim that fish are somehow too cramped for comfort.
Jones added, “Industrialized aquaculture has only happened since the 1970s, and we did some not-so-great things in their early days, that gave us a negative reputation with consumers.”
These included use of chemicals, poor site selection, feeding the fish not to optimize the growth but to maximize resources.
“But over the past five to 10 years, aquaculture has changed. There are different feed formulations, including different protein sources like soy, and algaes. There's better site selection, there's more understanding, and there's better husbandry of the fish, there's less use of antibiotics because we don't need to use them.”
Jones started out in the “wild capture” side of the industry — also known as fishing.” He says the urgency of aquaculture, or farmed fish production, is about protein.
“This is about feeding 10 billion people by 2050, and we need to figure out the best available proteins possible. That includes wild capture fish, terrestrial animals, plants, cell culture, sea foods and meats and a lot of aquaculture.”
What is new is the US is looking more closely at aquaculture closer to home — on land and ocean — since this country only produces 1% of the world’s farmed fish.
Fifty percent of the fish Blue Ocean produces stays within the Hawaiian Islands. The other 50% goes to the mainland, to different restaurants around the US.
Jones points out that Hawaii has had aquaculture for centuries. When Captain Cook and other westerners came to Hawaii, there were over 500 active fish ponds. (The ancient, abandoned fish ponds in Kauai are still a tourist attraction.)
Green Portland
Bamboo Sushi’s menu shows the ASC and MSC labels. The MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) for the wild population has a blue label. The ASC (for Aquaculture, or farmed) is “sea green” and only appears on seafood from farms that have been independently assessed and certified as environmentally and socially responsible.
Bamboo has six stores now in Portland, two in California, one in Seattle and one in Denver. Bamboo chief culinary officer Jin Soo Yang said you will never see blue fin tuna on his menu.
“They are making them reproduce in captivity, which was impossible until 2018. Bluefin tuna is the biggest it's an apex predator of the oceans outside of sharks.” Apparently, bluefin self-regulate their body temperature with the fat in their belly.
“But even the sustainable bluefin tuna, we wouldn't serve them, because we look at things like fish-in, fish-out ratios. Ten pounds of wild fish to make one pound of bluefin tuna! We’ll never feed it like we feed the kanpachi, which eats smaller fish. The king of fish has to be fed wild, foraged fish for it to truly bring that flavor.” He said they do serve Big Eye tuna, and when that’s not available from Hawaii, they serve yellow fins.
“With the ASC and MSC, we also go through their Seafood Watch List and look at their red, green and yellow, and I have personal contacts (for) the sushi side of things and how I view sustainability. The mission is towards raising awareness.”
Yang added that even people living in Alaska are probably eating a lot of farm-raised fish and being told that it’s wild. “So the more people know, the more they are comfortable with it.”
He called Blue Ocean’s fish in, fish out policy amazing. “They’ve done it right.”
Can Yang tell the difference in taste? “There’s a lot of debate on the flavors, because you are what you eat,” said Yang.
Featured Local Savings
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.