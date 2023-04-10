Half of all the fish consumed in the US is farmed, according to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. In the spirit of “get over it,” the ASC held a get-together at Portland’s Bamboo Sushi to promote sustainably farmed seafood.

It’s called “Sea Green. Be Green,” a month-long promotion. Consumers should look for the green label on menus. For Earth Month (formerly known as the month of April) Bamboo Sushi will showcase its 1% for Planet sustainability commitments. Bamboo took the opportunity to launch a new dish made with “responsibly raised” Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, an Oahu-based fish farmer. Called Paradise Oshizushi, it features ASC-certified Hawaiian Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, mango, black plum, lime, aleppo pepper, ponzu, and hibiscus jam.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

Recommended for you