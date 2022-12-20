Beaverton Foods' 'Maestro of Mustard' honored (copy)

Gene Biggi, then-chairman of Beaverton Foods, was inducted into the Specialty Food Associations Specialty Food Hall of Fame in 2016.

Gene Biggi, Beaverton's “Maestro of Mustard," successor to the Beaverton Foods empire and prominent developer, died Dec. 9 at the age of 94.

The son of horseradish maker extraordinaire and Beavertonian Rose Biggi worked nearly all his life innovating for Beaverton Foods, a family-led business now spanning four generations. From out-of-the-box mustard recipes to developing the early stages of downtown Beaverton, Gene Biggi helped put the city on the condiment map of the United States.

