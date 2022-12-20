Gene Biggi, Beaverton's “Maestro of Mustard," successor to the Beaverton Foods empire and prominent developer, died Dec. 9 at the age of 94.
The son of horseradish maker extraordinaire and Beavertonian Rose Biggi worked nearly all his life innovating for Beaverton Foods, a family-led business now spanning four generations. From out-of-the-box mustard recipes to developing the early stages of downtown Beaverton, Gene Biggi helped put the city on the condiment map of the United States.
Rose Biggi began bottling horseradish in her Beaverton farmhouse in 1929 near what is now Southwest Hall Boulevard, starting what would become a small-batch manufacturing empire. The entire family helped farm and grate the root vegetables grown in what is now downtown Beaverton, and Gene picked up a delivery route in his teen years.
Around the same time, the Beaverton High School student was a four-sport athlete who spent time playing football for the University of Portland before shipping off to the Korean War.
He returned afterward to work for the family business again, and soon he was creating new condiments to set his mother’s company apart.
“As the business got going along, horseradish maxed out,” Gene’s son Domonic Biggi, chief executive officer of Beaverton Foods, said during an interview Tuesday, Dec. 20. “There are only so many sales, and in the ‘40s and ‘50s every city (in the region) had a horseradish factory in it, so competition was really, really hard.
“Dad got the idea of diversifying to specialty mustards, copying what was imported in those days from Europe.”
As the company grew, Gene Biggi went all in, creating new sauces like the first domestic-made Chinese hot mustard and innovating the way sauces were distributed: Beaverton Foods became the first company to put specialty mustards in squeeze bottles on store shelves.
“He decided to really be successful in the category you had to be unique: New flavors, new trends, new packaging,” Domonic Biggi said. “He was always looking for new innovative and creative things that the big guys wouldn’t do or would take too long to establish.”
Through the decades, Gene Biggi fostered the partnership with Inglehoffer specialty condiments, which eventually led to Beaverton Foods purchasing the brand and continuing to sell it next to Beaver Brand.
Beaverton Foods and Inglehoffer are the leading shelf-stable horseradish and mustards in the U.S., and the company is the largest Safe Quality Food-certified processor of authentic wasabi products in North America. Beaverton Foods also offers a wide variety of gourmet sauces, garlic, spices and other specialty condiments packaged under these labels: Beaver, Inglehoffer, Napa Valley, Tulelake, Pacific Farms and Charlie's Salsa.
The National Food Association inducted Gene Biggi into its Hall of Fame in 2016, following hundreds of awards for a variety of condiments produced under Biggi's leadership. This year alone, four Beaver Brand mustards and one horseradish took top spots in the 2022 Worldwide Mustard Competition by the National Mustard Museum.
Not only did the Biggi family make a name for itself through specialty condiments, but it left a mark on the early stages of development in the city of Beaverton.
When Beaverton started shifting away from agriculture and toward commerce, the Biggis began developing the acres of land Rose Biggi had amassed in the downtown area, some of the first commercial buildings north of Tualatin Valley Highway, Domonic Biggi said.
“As a family we are so fortunate to be here in the United States and in Beaverton and have a chance to participate,” Biggi said. “We don’t take that for granted.”
Gene Biggi and his family continued to support the Beaverton community outside condiments — He and his wife Lindi Biggi joined forces to become a large financial backer of the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, which opened this year.
As of 2019, Gene Biggi owned more than 300,000 square feet of commercial, office and industrial properties on more than 30 acres on 13 sites in Beaverton.
Biggi was also there when Beaverton Foods’ production plant moved from the location of the original farmhouse in Beaverton to Northeast Century Boulevard in Hillsboro after the city of Beaverton moved to build a road through the property in 1999.
Beaverton Foods expanded its manufacturing capabilities by double in Hillsboro with the new 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which opened in 2001.
In 2012, Gene Biggi named Domonic Biggi CEO of Beaverton Foods. Gene Biggi’s grandson Jeff Biggi is vice president of the company, continuing into the fourth generation of Biggis at Beaverton Foods.
After Gene became chair of Beaverton Foods, he spent more time with friends at Schnee Vogeli Ski Club and Portland Golf Club. Gene Biggi would snowbird to Palm Desert, California, in the winter months, but when he was back in Beaverton, he was at work.
“When he was here, he would come in every day,” Domonic Biggi said. “He was always working on products, had ideas, spinning things around and brainstorming.”
Another passion project that formed in Gene Biggi's later years was crafting a chronicle of the Biggi family and Beaverton Foods, a crucial part of Beaverton's history. Over the last 10 or 15 years, Gene Biggi has been going through boxes and desks full of articles, letters, labels and stories of the family and piecing together scrapbooks.
All five of Gene’s children — Allyson, Dean, Domonic, Dana and Tony — are still in the area, and he had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Following Gene's death, Domonic Biggi said he’s received notes from people who knew Gene: “How charming he was, and how good of a friend he was and how funny he was, all those different things."
Life for Domonic Beggi already feels different without his father, who was there from the beginning and through Domonic's over three decades with Beaverton Foods.
“It’s a big void,” Biggi said. “Working with dad for 30 years being on the phone with him all the time …”
“I still catch myself 10 days later, there’s a stack of mail, newspaper articles and magazines I would send him. They’re kind of sitting here, I can’t throw it away, I can’t send it to him, it’s those surreal moments going through all that.”
“He’ll hopefully be remembered in Beaverton for a long, long time,” Domonic Biggi said. “Hopefully he made positive impact on just on the civics of the city but the life of the city.”