Gov. Tina Kotek is the final stop for a bill, which the Oregon House gave final approval to on Wednesday, May 3, to allow lump-sum settlements by insurance companies as an alternative to completing detailed inventories of personal belongings by survivors of major disasters. House Bill 2982 emerged as a result of the Almeda wildfire, which destroyed 2,500 homes in Southern Oregon in September 2020.

House Bill 2982 won final legislative approval Wednesday, May 3, on a 42-17 vote of the Oregon House. The bill was changed in the Senate, which passed it the previous day, to limit its scope to residential property and clarify disclosure of how insurance companies calculate depreciation, the loss of value of belongings over time.

