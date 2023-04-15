0426-billbradbury

Bill Bradbury, during his run for governor. Bradbury died Friday, April 14, 2023.

Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state and a lion of state government, died Friday, April 14, according to U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley.

He died on an around-the-world cruise with his wife, according to his Wikipedia page. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Dana Haynes

