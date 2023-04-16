Tributes paid to Bill Bradbury

Tributes are being paid to Bill Bradbury, who died Friday, April 14, while on a worldwide cruise with his wife, Katy Eymann. The former Oregon legislator, Senate president and secretary of state was 73.

 COURTESY PHOTO: Oregon Democrats

Tributes are being paid to Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state and Senate president, who died while he and his wife of 36 years were on a world cruise. He was 73.

A family statement disclosed only that he died on Friday, April 14, without specifying a cause of death.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group. Dana Haynes is the managing editor of Pamplin Media Group.

