Tributes are being paid to Bill Bradbury, former Oregon secretary of state and Senate president, who died while he and his wife of 36 years were on a world cruise. He was 73.
A family statement disclosed only that he died on Friday, April 14, without specifying a cause of death.
Bradbury was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1981, at the outset of his three-decade-long involvement in Oregon politics. But unlike the fictitious president Josiah “Jed” Bartlet played by Martin Sheen in the television series “The West Wing,” which aired on NBC from 1999 until 2006, Bradbury was always open about his medical condition and how he dealt with it.
In later years, Bradbury used a Segway scooter to get around — and given that he was taller than 6 feet, he cut an imposing figure.
Bradbury left elected politics in 2010 and returned to Bandon, where he lived with Katy Eymann, a lawyer and a daughter of Richard Eymann, a former speaker of the Oregon House. They were married in 1986.
But he continued to speak out on issues, and was one of the few Democrats previously elected statewide to endorse Tina Kotek’s candidacy for governor last year. Bradbury spoke up for Kotek during a virtual event sponsored by Oregon Democrats on Oct. 14, the day President Joe Biden came to Oregon to boost Kotek’s candidacy.
“Secretary Bill Bradbury was a true warrior for the environment and a kind man of heart and humor.” Kotek said in a tweet. “The First Lady (Aimee Wilson) and I are thinking of Katy and the family during this difficult time.”
In addition to his wife, Bradbury is survived by two daughters from a previous marriage, Abby and Zoe.
He was known in the Oregon Legislature for his advocacy for salmon and the environment, and his leadership of a Senate divided between 16 Democrats and 14 Republicans in 1993. Although voters approved the use of mail ballots in all state elections in 1998 — a year before he was appointed Oregon secretary of state — it fell to Bradbury to carry out Oregon’s first primary and general elections by mail in 2000.
Bradbury’s Senate chief of staff in that 1993 session was Jeff Golden of Ashland, a former Jackson County commissioner who himself is a state senator today.
Golden retweeted Oregon Democrats’ remembrance: “We lost a magnificent human being today. Bill Bradbury, you will live long in many of our hearts.”
Golden and others also recalled Bradbury’s outgoing personality and exuberance that made him Oregon’s political “happy warrior.”
Legislative leader
Bradbury was born May 29, 1949, in Chicago. In 1958, he and his sister were injured in a car crash that killed their parents, and they were raised by an aunt and uncle.
After attending Antioch College, he moved to Oregon in 1969. He worked for television stations KGW in Portland, KVAL in Eugene and KCBY in Coos Bay, a satellite station of KVAL. He also was an independent film producer, and on its 50th anniversary in 1983, he released a documentary on the Tillamook Burn, a series of devastating fires between 1933 and 1951 that destroyed 554 square miles of forests in the Coast Range.
He was elected in 1980 to the first of two terms in the Oregon House, where he was the chief sponsor of the Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (STEP), the state’s early effort to focus on habitat improvements to boost dwindling fish runs. It earned him the moniker of “Mr. Fish," but also resulted in his leading the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in the 1983 session.
Oregon’s south coast is in a Senate district now held by David Brock Smith, a Republican from Port Orford.
“He was a champion of Oregon conservation and worked tirelessly for salmonid resilience and habitat restoration,” he said in a statement. “Even after his retirement from public service, he continued his leadership on these and other conservation issues for the benefit of future generations. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Katy, his children and family during this difficult time. God Speed, Mr. Secretary, thank you for your service to Oregon.”
Bradbury was elected to an open seat in the Oregon Senate in 1984, the same year that fellow Democrat John Kitzhaber of Roseburg became Senate president. Bradbury became leader of the Senate’s Democratic majority in 1987 and held that position for six years, coinciding with Kitzhaber’s presidency. During the final two years in 1991 and 1992, Bradbury also was Senate co-chairman of the Legislature’s joint budget committee.
He sought the Democratic nomination for the open U.S. House seat in the 4th District of southwest Oregon in 1986, but ended up losing the primary by less than 1,000 votes to Peter DeFazio of Springfield, who would go on to hold the seat for 36 years.
He led Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in Oregon in 1992.
He was chosen by Democratic colleagues as Senate president in 1993, after Kitzhaber left, but only after breaking a deadlock that lasted the first five days of the session. Mae Yih of Albany had been the lone holdout among the 16 Democrats, but she switched to Bradbury after a Republican complained about behind-the-scenes maneuvering that prompted him to say he might vote for Bradbury to break the deadlock.
Although the 1993 session was the longest on record up to that time at 207 days — the mark was surpassed in the 2003 and 2005 sessions — Bradbury did win legislative approval for funding of what became the Oregon Health Plan, which started up in 1994.
The current Senate president is Democrat Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego, who had this to say:
“Bill Bradbury was a legend of Oregon politics — a consummate public servant and a bright light that exuded positive energy and focused on issues Oregonians cared about. He would always take the time to meet with young people working in politics, which is how I got to know him. He leaves a legacy of strengthening Oregon’s democracy and protecting our environment. My thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”
When Republicans won their first majority in the Oregon Senate in 40 years in 1994, Bradbury was relegated to a back-bench role and resigned midway through the 1995 session to lead a group, For the Sake of the Salmon.
Secretary of state
Bradbury re-entered the political arena in November 1999, when Democrat Phil Keisling resigned with slightly more than one year left in his second term as secretary of state. Kitzhaber, who then was governor, appointed Bradbury to the second-ranking state office. He was elected in 2000 to the first of two terms, and when he was re-elected in 2004, he was one of the first two Oregonians to win one million votes in a statewide election. (The other was Ron Wyden, re-elected to the U.S. Senate.)
Willie Smith, who today is chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, managed one of Bradbury’s successful statewide bids.
He said on Instagram: “Bill Bradbury was an Oregon treasure! He had a spirit and an energy that was infectious and so much fun to be around. Learning of his passing is incredibly sad, but he lived an incredible, purposeful and fulfilling life. My time managing his re-election campaign as secretary of state was so educational and meaningful for me, and the team he assembled. Thanks for all you did for me and our state, Bill Bradbury! You will be missed.”
In between those elections, Bradbury was the losing Democratic nominee against Republican U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith in 2002. Bradbury won 39% of the Oregon vote in a year that tilted nationally toward Republicans after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the East Coast.
In addition to carrying out mail balloting, Bradbury also oversaw the redrawing of state legislative districts after the 2000 Census after Democratic Gov. Kitzhaber vetoed plans approved by Republican legislative majorities. Republicans attacked his plan as overly partisan, but the Oregon Supreme Court upheld all but a couple of details. The Oregon House remained in Republican control for two more election cycles until November 2006.
In January 2007, Bradbury instituted Oregon’s first online reporting of campaign contributions and expenditures, a system that is still in use today, though current Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is studying potential replacements.
Jeff Merkley was House Democratic leader from 2003 until 2007, when Democrats won a majority and Merkley became House speaker. Merkley was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008.
Merkley’s tribute:
“The passing of Bill Bradbury is a devastating loss for his family and loved ones, and for the entire state of Oregon, which he served in many capacities over a lifetime devoted to building a better Oregon.
“Bill was a close friend who served in the Oregon Legislature for many years. As Oregon Senate president he showed excellent leadership skills, was an unwavering champion on environmental issues — especially on salmon and watershed restoration — and fought every day for small businesses and rural and coastal Oregonians.
“He brought the same passion to his role as Oregon secretary of state, where he served the people over the rich and powerful. In this office, he was a trailblazer who oversaw Oregon’s transition to our safe and secure vote-by-mail election system for all elections -- the first in the nation to do so — which has enabled Oregon to consistently achieve the highest voter turnout in the country. He also moved to make our elections more open and transparent by creating an online system for reporting campaign contributions, and he continuously found other ways to cut through red tape to make the government work better for Oregon families and small businesses.
“After he left public office, he continued to use his voice to advocate for a healthy climate, restoration of salmon runs, and a strong democracy.
“Bill may be gone, but he leaves behind a legacy in Oregon that will endure for generations to come. My heart is with all his loved ones during this difficult time.”
One last run
Bradbury stepped out as secretary of state at the start of 2009 — he had served the two consecutive terms allowed under the Oregon Constitution — but then mounted another statewide campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2010, when Democratic incumbent Ted Kulongoski faced term limits. Former Gov. Kitzhaber also got into the primary race, which was acrimonious at times. Kitzhaber rebuked Bradbury for sharp criticism of some of his campaign contributions. But Kitzhaber ended up winning the nomination by about 2 to 1, en route to his narrow victory for a record third term.
Bradbury was appointed by Kulongoski in late 2010 to one of two Oregon seats on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, though not before minority Republicans nearly thwarted his confirmation in the Senate.
Wyden won his first election to the Senate in January 1996 — mail ballots were used because the primary and general elections were considered special — and he offered his own remembrance of Bradbury:
“My friend Bill Bradbury combined smarts and decency to exemplify the best of what it means to be a public servant, always working to make his beloved Oregon an even better place for everybody to live and work.”