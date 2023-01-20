Mount Bachelor

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

A bipartisan bill at the Oregon Legislature, submitted late Wednesday, Jan. 18, would reverse a landmark ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court that found liability waivers signed by visitors using the Mount Bachelor ski resort were unenforceable.

Senate Bill 754 would reverse the liability standard that affects ski resorts and other operators of businesses where guests can be injured.