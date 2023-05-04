The Portland Business Alliance (portlandalliance.com) met for its final breakfast discussion on Thursday March the 4th, and the subject was Portland's startup community. That covers both tech startups, the most common form of startup, and other businesses such as food and beverage and apparel.
After PBA CEO Andrew Hoan urged everyone to vote against the upcoming capital gains tax proposal, and presented Pamplin Media’s former publisher Mark Garber with a proclamation commending his services to local journalism, moderator Maria Spencer of the Portland business journal introduced the guests.
Kristy Edwards co-founder, of “an AI-enabled SAAS startup” called Privacy Code said since she moved here from San Francisco five years ago to be a remote worker, she has taken on the role of being a bridge between entrepreneurs in Portland. Edwards said that while spending a lot of time in her house had proved that remote work had worked, it also restricted the ability network, which is crucial to startups.
Mike White, who runs Best Damn BBQ Sauce, said he also does “venture catalyst” (not capitalist) work in the Willamette Valley. He launched the Mid Valley angel group to do seed funding and has worked with over 1,000 entrepreneurs in the last seven years. He said that Portland is still unique in the country, and said that having pioneers here, such as Nike, who still drive innovation.
Cara Turano, the President and Executive Director of the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network said OEN is “connecting entrepreneurs to capital, both financial and social.” Being contrarian, Turano said that high growth companies where people can work remote, such as tech and bio tech companies, “are absolutely crushing it” because they can pitch for capital online anywhere in the world, all day. “But if you are thinking about a food cart empire, or you want a retail store, that's a little bit harder right now in Portland for a lot of reasons. And if we don't talk about that part of our startup ecosystem, that we're not really truly talking about all the startups that are out there.”
Ben Nahir of TIE Oregon, a global network of franchise chapters that connect investors, founders and service providers and does everything from youth education in high schools, all the way into adult education for people who want to start a company for the very first time. Nahir is also a connector, between founders and investors. “People come to us as first time investors, they don't really know what it means to get started investing.”
Working out of his basement talking to people all over the world is a positive, as it makes it a lot easier to access capital and to meet people. However, talking to people has made Nahir realize “Portland has been one of the slower cities to come back to in-person events like this, and that's really hurt the startup and the fundraising community. We have founders and investors in Miami, New Orleans, Tulsa, in Grand Rapids and there's a lot more enthusiasm and energy in those areas of the city because they haven't had the same kind of vibrant startup community of Portland had pre pandemic. Portland, we've taken it for granted a little bit.”
Although he works for TIE Oregon, Nahir still lives in Seattle (“I’ve kept my Timbers [season] tickers, however,”) and has noticed in the state where COVID first took hold in 2020, “Even Seattle has done a better job, of coming back to in-person, and really embracing people in the city. I feel like Portland is still stuck in ‘this is a great place to live’ and that's not enough anymore.” Nahir said Portland has a fundraising ceiling of $10 million, unless you are one of the rare companies like Vacasa. “People see Portland as a stepping-stone and a disservice to the value that the Portland startup community has.”
Suburbs over city
Nahir said that some “very large companies, Intel, Nike, have been very successful, but they are on the outskirts, there's not as much engagement within the city itself.” He said there are more events happening in Hillsborough than in Portland. “It’s harder to get executives and people who could be potential investors from there into the city.”
He added that getting Nike people to invest beyond apparel is difficult, whereas in Washington, "a lot of mid-level executives at Microsoft are really engaged outside of what they know, because they see the value building startups in the tech ecosystem in general.”
Nahir said he hoped more funders would start engaging with universities such as OHSU because they have fantastic talent and fantastic technologies. “I go to the University of Washington and engage with their tech transfer office, it's one of the best in the country. They do a really good job to help me meet all of the community, not just scientists.”
Portlanders need to bring together entrepreneurs and investors by telling better stories. Turano said OEN has done Angel Oregon programs for a very long time, with an average fund of $155,000, which is small. Investors can come in at as little as $5,000, which helps companies “in particular for diverse founders that don't have access to friends and family money.” She had an entrepreneur who was making life science technologies for mobility to participate in athletics, or just get around. “He was like, ‘Look, if you are somebody who like supports the Special Olympics, because that's your passion, consider a $5,000 investment in a company like mine, because that is then helping more people to compete at that level.’ It's like a different way of thinking about your community.”
A constant refrain was the challenge of the access to capital.
Kristy Edwards said “People who invest in cybersecurity startups and people from Silicon Valley and Seattle and New York are taking more risks with larger checks earlier. Portland Seed Fund came in for us early.” PSF helped connect different founders. “It’s about bringing more people in and taking more risks earlier and particularly someone who doesn't look like the typical technology founder, someone like me, who's a little older and a little more female.”
Mike White said the recent inflation and banking crises are also slowing things down.
“Investors are less likely to make those higher risk investments, they’re maybe divvying up and going back to the portfolio that they've already been investing in.” He has seen investors who have done well financially lately balk at making $5,000 investments in startups.
Turano of OEN said that rather harp on the access to capital, “I talk to one founder every single day that grounds me, and 90% of them are not coming to me asking for capital.” They want to start a business, but need educating.
“We did a call last week. And the question was, ‘What's my first step? Where do I bring my idea?’ What your first step is, you actually have to register your business with the Secretary of State. They’re like ‘What?’”
Turano sees people who don’t have a banker or who ask about debt financing.
“I have yet to be at an event where an entrepreneur has not thanked their accountant, their banker, their lawyer, whoever their current real estate person is, from the stage, because it really does take a village to build a company.”
Nahir of TIE Oregon plugged that group’s TIE Young Entrepreneurs in nine high schools, which is looking for seasoned volunteers to tech entrepreneurism.
Turano added, “And 70 plus percent of Gen Z considers themselves entrepreneurs. So they are coming.”