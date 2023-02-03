A Black North Portland lawmaker the Oregon State Police racial profile when they pulled his car over twice in three days for low-level offenses while returning from the Oregon Capitol in Salem.

State Rep. Travis Nelson represents House District 44. In a Tweet and release, Nelson said he was pulled over Monday, Jan. 30, for going 11 miles over the speed limit. Then on Wednesday, he was pulled over for holding a cell phone while taking a call on a speaker phone.

