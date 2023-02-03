A Black North Portland lawmaker the Oregon State Police racial profile when they pulled his car over twice in three days for low-level offenses while returning from the Oregon Capitol in Salem.
State Rep. Travis Nelson represents House District 44. In a Tweet and release, Nelson said he was pulled over Monday, Jan. 30, for going 11 miles over the speed limit. Then on Wednesday, he was pulled over for holding a cell phone while taking a call on a speaker phone.
Both times, Nelson said, the trooper ran his plates and checked whether he had an outstanding warrant before letting him off with a warning.
“I’ve been stopped by law enforcement over 40 times, so this is nothing new to me," Nelson said. "My white colleagues have not been profiled the way I have throughout my lifetime, and they certainly have not been pulled over by OSP twice in three days for low-tier offenses as I have been. “While I was let off with a warning on both occasions, I know that things could have ended very differently," he said. "I know that I could have been the next Tyre Nichols. I’m grateful to be alive and to be able to call attention to the change we need in our system.”
Five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, severely beat Tyre Nichols, 29, during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. He subsequently died of his injuries. The five officers were fired and face charges.
While Nelson told KGW-TV that he doesn't know whether he was pulled over due to racial profiling and wants to give the officers the benefit of the doubt, he acknowledged that being a Black man in Oregon can make it easy to stand out.
"I think we should be honest — when you're Black, in a lot of spaces and a lot of areas, you become suspicious by default," Nelson said. "And I think most Black people who live in Oregon either know that or have experienced it at some point."
The Oregon State Police released a statement saying they have spoken with Nelson and “heard his concerns regarding these stops and the potential for racial bias.”
“We take any allegation of racial bias seriously and are committed to eradicating racism from our profession and we seek to understand how our enforcement efforts impact the communities we serve,” the statement reads.
District 47 runs along a length of the south side of the Willamette River in North Portland. It includes a portion of North Marine Drive, Peninsula Junction and Portland International Airport.
Nelson is a registered nurse. According to the biography on his legislative webpage, Nelson was first appointed to the seat on Jan. 27, 2022, and was elected to a full term at the Nov. 8, 2022, general election as the first ever Black LGBTQIA+ Oregon legislator. He serves as vice-chair of the House Committee On Behavioral Health and Health Care, and as a member of the House Committee On Early Childhood and Human Services and the House Committee On Business and Labor.
The biography also says that Nelson is the grandson of Louisiana sharecroppers, and that his parents moved his family to the Pacific Northwest before he entered grade school. Nelson put himself through community college and Washington State University School of Nursing by working food service, landscaping and janitorial positions.
“Throughout his career as a Registered Nurse he saved lives by practicing constant attentiveness along with being a strong advocate. He specialized in Emergency Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Medical-Surgical Nursing and Rehabilitation Nursing. Serving as a union representative honed his advocacy skills and allowed him to begin tackling the many problems inherent in our healthcare system. He is a member of the Sierra Club, American Nurses Association, Oregon Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, the NAACP and a former Vice President of the Oregon Nurses Association,” the website says.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
