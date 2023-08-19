John Wheeler, Washington County emergency management director, speaks about the work of a consortium of 11 local governments to prepare park facilities for emergencies such as heat waves and wildfires, cold spells and earthquakes. Also on the tour Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex in Beaverton were from left U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington, Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty and Doug Mense, general manager of the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District, which runs the Terpenning Center.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici at the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex in Beaverton, which Washington County used as a cooling center during the recent heat wave when temperatures broke 100 degrees. Bonamici was at the center on Thursday, Aug. 17, to call attention to a request by the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District for about $950,000 in federal funds to upgrade other district facilities for use in emergencies.
If Congress can resolve its latest spending dispute this fall, a $950,000 request championed by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will enable the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District to upgrade several facilities for emergency use in heat waves, cold spells and wildfires.
Accompanied by district officials, plus others from Washington County and Beaverton, Bonamici toured the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex, which was used as a cooling center during Oregon’s recent heat siege, when temperatures broke 100 degrees for several days. According to officials, the district has opened its facilities for emergency uses 36 days over the past two years.