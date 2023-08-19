If Congress can resolve its latest spending dispute this fall, a $950,000 request championed by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici will enable the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District to upgrade several facilities for emergency use in heat waves, cold spells and wildfires.

Accompanied by district officials, plus others from Washington County and Beaverton, Bonamici toured the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex, which was used as a cooling center during Oregon’s recent heat siege, when temperatures broke 100 degrees for several days. According to officials, the district has opened its facilities for emergency uses 36 days over the past two years.