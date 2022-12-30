Drivers that use Interstate 84 in Portland should plan an alternate route ahead of an upcoming 24-hour closure of both directions of the highway near the Interstate 205 interchange.

A two-mile section of the major highway is expected to close between eastbound exit 6 and westbound exit 9.

Both directions of I-84 to close Jan. 7 near I-205 interchange

A map shows a planned closure of both directions of Interstate 84 in Portland.

Tags

Recommended for you