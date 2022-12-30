Both directions of I-84 to close Jan. 7 near I-205 interchange

Drivers that use Interstate 84 in Portland should plan an alternate route ahead of an upcoming 24-hour closure of both directions of the highway near the Interstate 205 interchange.
A two-mile section of the major highway is expected to close between eastbound exit 6 and westbound exit 9.
The closure will begin at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and end at 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The closure is part of TriMet's A Better Red construction project for the MAX Red line.
TriMet officials said the closure is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change.
Drivers are being advised to check TripCheck.com ahead of the closure for real-time updates.
People should plan for delays, use public transit or plan an alternate route.
I-84 west will close at exit 9. Drivers can use I-205 south as an alternate route. To get back onto I-84 west past the highway's closure from I-205 south, take Exit 21B.
I-84 east will close at Exit 6, which drivers can use to access alternate routes. Drivers looking to get back onto I-84 east past the closure can take Exit 6, turn left onto Northeast Glisan Street, turn left onto the I-205 north ramp, merge onto I-205 and then take Exit 22 to merge onto I-84 east.
The closure will give crews space to place a concrete deck for a new light rail bridge under construction near Gateway Green Park, less than a quarter mile north of the Gateway Transit Center, officials said.
The A Better Red project includes MAX building an additional set of tracks, two new bridges, a new track crossing, a Red line station platform and a multi-use path near the Gateway Transit Center.
The new tracks will reduce delays that happen when trains traveling in both directions have to wait for oncoming trains to pass, according to TriMet. With the Gateway Transit Center serving MAX Blue, Green and Red lines, helping Red line trains move more efficiently will also keep trains on time elsewhere in the light rail system, agency officials said.
For more information on TriMet's A Better Red project, visit online.