Portland police arrested a 13-year-old boy for threading to commit a shooting at his former school on Monday, May 15.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the boy was wearing a tactical vest, helmet and goggles, and was carrying a realistic-looking replica Glock handgun.
The boy was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center and charged with menacing with a firearm and disorderly conduct.
Police said the investigation began just before 4 p.m. when East Precinct officers were dispatched to Creative Science School at 1231 S.E. 92nd Ave. on reports that a former student was armed in tactical gear, had a gun and was threatening to commit a shooting at the school. Following their protocol, school administrators had put the school into lockdown and called 911.
Officers located the suspect near the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They gave him commands to ensure he was safely taken into custody. He complied, police said.
