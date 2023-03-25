Th e Oregon Legislature's joint budget committee has set four meetings when people can talk about state spending in the upcoming 2023-25 cycle.
The first of the four field hearings -- the in-person gatherings are the first by the committee since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic -- is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8, at PAC Auditorium on the Sylvania campus of Portland Community College, 12000 S.W. 49th Ave.
Other hearings, all starting at 5 p.m., are April 14 at the Newport Performing Arts Center, April 21 in Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, and April 28 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario, which is in the Mountain Time Zone.
Oral testimony is likely to be limited to two minutes per person. Written testimony is welcome and may be submitted in advance. Signups are found on the webpage of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, which lists each hearing separately:
