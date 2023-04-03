Tents on sidewalks in Portland summer

 PMG Photo: Joseph Gallivan

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a plan to build six mass-sanctioned homeless campsites across the city.

In early March, the mayor announced the first proposed site on Southeast Gideon Street near Powell Boulevard in the Brooklyn Neighborhood and said the site will be run by Urban Alchemy — a California-based non-profit that runs shelters in San Fransico and Los Angeles, California and in Austin, Texas.

