Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has a plan to build six mass-sanctioned homeless campsites across the city.
In early March, the mayor announced the first proposed site on Southeast Gideon Street near Powell Boulevard in the Brooklyn Neighborhood and said the site will be run by Urban Alchemy — a California-based non-profit that runs shelters in San Fransico and Los Angeles, California and in Austin, Texas.
“This really is a new intervention that has been a little controversial. People have kind of been thinking about it, testing it out, conversing about it. But we’ve been able to operate Safe Sleeps over the last year-and-a-half,” said Urban Alchemy Chief of Governmental and Community Affairs Kirkpatrick Tyler.
During the Gideon Street site announcement, Mayor Wheeler said he joined commissioners Carmen Rubio, Dan Ryan and county staff on trips to San Fransico to review Urban Alchemy-managed sites before the group was slated to run the proposed Portland site.
“Just at the core of who we are as an organization, when we open interim housing sites, we see the neighborhood as an extension of the Safe Sleep community,” Tyler said — noting the non-profit will work with area residents and businesses to hear their concerns on the shelter initiative.