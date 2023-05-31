Lyneaha Fairfield camps under the walk bridge at Southeast 85th Avenue and Division Street with her friend Zilla and their dog. She was unaware of Portland’s attempt to ban daytime camping on city property, but didn’t think it would affect her much on out in Southeast.
“We just got kicked out of Canton Grill parking lot,” she said of the closed down eatery at 2610 S.E. 82nd Ave. “We had permission to stay there, and we tried to tell (other people) not to move in, because we were going to get kicked out, and they moved in there anyways. And then yeah, the city called notice and kicked us out.”
