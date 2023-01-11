MLK Day

The World Arts Foundation presents Keep Alive the Dream on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16.

 Courtesy: World Arts Foundation

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated in Portland with a series of events on Monday, Jan. 16. They include:

37th Annual MLK Jr. Day Breakfast: Sponsored by the Skanner Foundation, in-person again. Keynote speaker is renowned educational consultant and community advocate Eugene Hamilton. Attendees traditionally include business, community and elected leaders. Tickets start at $95 at theskanner.com/mlk-breakfast. From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive. (formerly Red Lion Hotel).