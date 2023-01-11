Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated in Portland with a series of events on Monday, Jan. 16. They include:
37th Annual MLK Jr. Day Breakfast: Sponsored by the Skanner Foundation, in-person again. Keynote speaker is renowned educational consultant and community advocate Eugene Hamilton. Attendees traditionally include business, community and elected leaders. Tickets start at $95 at theskanner.com/mlk-breakfast. From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive. (formerly Red Lion Hotel).
Annual Keep Alive the Dream Tribute: The annual program sponsored by the World Arts Foundation honors pioneering activists, community leaders, artists, musicians and youths whose efforts have left lasting impacts in Oregon’s African American community. Performers and speakers will include DaNell Davmon & Greater Works, former state Sen. Margaret Carter, Arietta Ward and Alonzo Chadwick. Admission is free to the family-friendly event, with a suggested donation of $5 or five cans of non-perishable food. The event’s Victory Village marketplace houses vendors, regional agencies and artists. From 1 to 4 p.m. at Highland Christian Center, 7600 N.E. Glisan St. Masking is required.
MLK Day of Community Clean-Ups, Plantings and Restorations: Volunteers should bring weather protection and a water bottle. All tools and materials needed will be provided on-site. Locations include: Chimney Park, 9360 N. Columbia Blvd., Portland (sponsored by Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry Division from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Foster Floodplain Natural Area, 10602 S.E. Foster Road, Portland (sponsored by Johnson Creek Watershed Council, 10 a.m. to noon); and Irving Park, 3498 N.E. 7th Ave., Portland (sponsored by SOLVE).