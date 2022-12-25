Normal weather

Temperatures in the Portland region returned to normal on Sunday, Dec. 25.

 Courtesy: KOIN 6 News

Conditions returned to normal throughout the Portland region on Sunday after days of ice, cold winds and below-freezing temperatures.

Christmas Day broke with the above-freezing temperatures that moved in on Saturday, Dec. 24. Many area freeways and roads were clear. TriMet resumed normal service on its bus routes and MAX lines.

Tags

Recommended for you