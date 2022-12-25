Conditions returned to normal throughout the Portland region on Sunday after days of ice, cold winds and below-freezing temperatures.
Christmas Day broke with the above-freezing temperatures that moved in on Saturday, Dec. 24. Many area freeways and roads were clear. TriMet resumed normal service on its bus routes and MAX lines.
“We are grateful for our riders' patience, support and understanding during the storm and its aftermath. As a reminder, through the end of service Sunday, we will not turn anyone away who's traveling to and from a warm space and is unable to pay fare, due to Multnomah County's continuing state of emergency. Please let the bus operator know you're going to or from a warming space as you board,” TriMet said.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge has reopened from Troutdale to Hood River. Old Highway 30 remains closed as crews focus on the interstate, however.
“Travelers across much of the state can expect challenging road conditions into next week. Spots of ice and snow remain on most highways, and warming temperatures mean that standing water could hide spots of ice. Use caution if you travel. Slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination,” ODOT said.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.