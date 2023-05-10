Almost 6,300 people were counted as homeless in Multnomah County's 2023 Point In Time count.
The number of people counted as chronically homeless dropped throughout the Tri-County region, in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.
But in Multnomah County, the total count of homeless people increased by more than 1,000 people, or 20%, to 6,297.
The county attributed the increase to better data collection methods and an increase in shelter beds, making it easier to find and count people.
Multnomah County had 1,821 people in shelter in the 2023 count, an increase of 336 people, or 23%, over last year.
But the county had 154 fewer people in transitional housing than in 2022.
The number of chronically homeless people — meaning people with a disability who had been homeless for the past year or multiple extended periods over the past three years — dropped by 16% in Multnomah County.
“The decrease in chronic homelessness in this year’s Point in Time Count helps chart a hopeful path for our shared work. We’re on the right track helping our most vulnerable neighbors find shelter beds and supportive housing. But now we must accelerate,” Joint Office of Homeless Services Director Dan Field, who joined the Multnomah County-Portland office last month, said in a press release announcing the new data. “We’ll get there by deepening our commitment to the data improvements that made this more accurate Count possible. And by strengthening the relationships this work is built on," including government, healthcare and homeless service providers, Field said.
Tri-County results
The number of people experiencing chronic homelessness dropped 17% across the Tri-County area since last year.
Both Washington and Clackamas counties had a drop in the number of total homeless people and unsheltered people since 2022, but Multnomah County had an increase.
In Washington County, the number of chronically homeless people dropped from 250 in 2022 to 196 in 2023.
The county attributed its modest progress to its growing housing-focused programs, which have increased access to emergency shelters, rental assistance, permanent supportive housing and case management support. The county is also in the process of acquiring and renovating seven shelter locations, as well as building more affordable housing apartments.
“We are seeing the impact of these new programs every day, as people who have been homeless for years are finally able to get inside,” said Jes Larson, Washington County’s housing services assistant director, in the press release announcing the latest count. “The Point in Time Count is just one part of the story, but we are glad to see these results reflect the impact of our rapidly growing housing options in Washington County.”
Clackamas County saw a roughly 30% drop in the total number of homeless people. There were 178 unsheltered people, based on the Street Count surveys; 182 people in shelter; and 50 in transitional housing.
All three counties had experienced an increase in the number of homeless people since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Homelessness has hit communities of color hardest of all.
“The results also make clear that people of color continue to face disproportionate rates of homelessness,” the May 10 press release announcing the new data stated. “The increase in the reported number of people who are Black, Latino and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander was larger than the reported number of people who are white.”
Counts are “only a partial story”
Washington County’s drop in homeless count is particularly noteworthy because 2023 was the first year the county collected data on unsheltered people outside of the Street Count survey.
Counties across the country collect data through a Street Count, which involves surveying people found at encampments, on the streets, or at programs unsheltered people may visit, like soup kitchens.
“Every Point in Time Count is fundamentally an undercount — though the one-night snapshots that emerge from the Counts serve as a critical tool for understanding baseline trends among people experiencing homelessness,” the Tri-County press release explained.
To easily compare data from different years, the collection methods have to be consistent. But the Point in Time counts are widely known to undercount the number of people experiencing homelessness, so other methods are needed to get an accurate view of how many people are without a home.
Multnomah County attributed the increase in homeless numbers to “the ongoing use of increasingly robust by-name lists and services data to supplement the Count.” The county tallied 1,604 unsheltered people from Street Count surveys, plus another 2,340 unsheltered people from “enhanced system data collection.”
Washington County reported 165 unsheltered people from Street Count surveys, plus 65 from other by-name lists and services data.
The count, which occurred from Jan. 25 to 30, was conducted by Portland State University’s Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative with project manager Focus Strategies. Survey participants were asked to report where they slept on Jan. 24. More detailed data from the Point in Time counts will be released later this year.