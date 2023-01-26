Officials from Oregon’s 241 cities want state legislators to continue tax breaks and increase aid for public works, both of which they say they need to maintain business investment and support more housing construction.

They are among eight priorities laid out by the League of Oregon Cities as more than 200 officials from 80 cities met legislators and heard from Gov. Tina Kotek and legislative leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Salem.

