The Portland City Council has approved spending $675,000 to educate Portland voters about ranked-choice voting before they use it to elect a new council, mayor and auditor at the November 2024 general election.

The city is seeking proposals from qualified individuals, teams, organizations or firms to create and coordinate what it calls a “vigorous voter education campaign” that includes an education, partnership and outreach plan. According to the city, the focus is on hard-to-reach voters. The winner will also manage sub-grants to community partners.

