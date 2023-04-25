The Portland City Council has approved spending $675,000 to educate Portland voters about ranked-choice voting before they use it to elect a new council, mayor and auditor at the November 2024 general election.
The city is seeking proposals from qualified individuals, teams, organizations or firms to create and coordinate what it calls a “vigorous voter education campaign” that includes an education, partnership and outreach plan. According to the city, the focus is on hard-to-reach voters. The winner will also manage sub-grants to community partners.
Applicants have until May 3 to submit their proposals.
The council approved spending the money at the same April 19 meeting it voted to change the City Charter to implement the voting system approved by the passage of a series of reforms at the November 2022 general election. The council votes followed an April 12 meeting where some commissioners expressed confusion over how ranked-choice voting works.
“I’ll confess guys, I’m a little bit confused in terms of how all this works,” said Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who raised questions about the tabulation methods used in the ordinance and terms like “election threshold,” “transfer values” and “surplus fractions.”
“Do we have anyone on staff at the city who actually understands the math of what’s happening with election thresholds, surplus fractions, transfer values and how to translate that into what I think of as a spreadsheet that can capture the various rounds of what we’re trying to do here?” Mapps asked.
Portland Charter Implementation Transition Manager Shoshanah Oppenheim replied that city employees relied on the approved charter language and the opinions of ranked-choice voting experts to draft the ordinance.
Although supportive, commissioners Rene Gonzalez and Dan Ryan also expressed concerns about the complexity of the ordinance.
“When you have a complex formula — I’ve had to implement them and interpret them for 20-plus years in my professional life, and they have a place — but when you’re talking about elections, I have some level of concern about voter confidence,” Gonzalez said.
Although the Portland Auditor’s Office had recommended voters be allowed to rank up to eight candidates in each race, the council limited the number to six. Ryan also encouraged Multnomah County to launch its own voter education program.
“I also want to put on the record my encouragement for the county to identify politically agnostic groups to provide education to Portlanders about ranked-choice voting,” Ryan said.
The charter changes approved by voters will also create a new 12-member council whose members are elected in four geographic zones, a citywide elected mayor who will manage the city and can only vote to break a tie and a professional approved by the council to oversee all city bureaus.
The reforms are intended to improve Portland’s form of government, which is considered outdated because council members not only vote on legislation but oversee bureaus assigned to them by the mayor, even if they have no management experience or knowledge of the bureau’s subject area.
The charter changes approved on April 19 will eliminate primary elections for council positions and have all three councilors from the four districts filled at the general elections. According to the changes approved by the council, voters in each district will be asked to prioritize their top six choices. Tabulations will be used to determine which three receive them most votes. The mayor and auditor will also be elected by rank-choice voting at general elections.
"We are eager to deliver on the changes approved by voters to our election system and grateful for a strong partnership between local and national experts to implement them in advance of the November 2024 election,” Interim Elections Officer Becky Lamboley said after the vote.
Portland will become the third jurisdiction in Oregon to implement ranked-choice voting, following Benton County, which adopted it in 2016 and implemented it for the 2020 election, and Corvallis, which adopted and used it in the 2022 election. California cities using ranked-choice voting include San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland.
“The League of Women Voters of Portland supports the election code prepared in a comprehensive team effort by attorneys and election officials from Multnomah County and the city of Portland,” Debbie Kaye, President of League of Women Voters of Portland, said after the vote. “It draws on ranked-choice voting election data research from across the country and is reinforced by testimony from Portlanders over the past month.”
Multnomah County will manage three elements of the election system that are changing, including the voting system software, the ballot design and the reporting of election results. It anticipates a grid-style ballot. Rank-choice voting will also require tabulation of vote data from all three counties where Portland voters reside, including Clackamas and Washington. Multnomah County is currently coordinating with them and the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office regarding ballot design and reporting results.
This is how city officials believe voting will work in Portland beginning at the 2024 November general election:
- Voters will receive a ballot in the mail like usual.
- The ballot will have a new grid design to allow for the ranking process.
- Voters will prioritize (or rank) their top six candidates for each contest on the ballot.
- Voters may rank fewer candidates if they prefer.
- Voters will return their ballots in the mail or at Official Ballot Drop Sites, as usual.
Learn more and follow the transition at portland.gov/transition/districtcommission.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story. Their full story can be found here.