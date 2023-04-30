Clackamas deputy kills shooting suspect Andrew Foran, KOIN 6 News Apr 30, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Clackamas County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following a late Saturday night shooting, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says that an officer shot and killed the suspect after facing gunfire.The initial shooting was reported at around 11:45 p,m, on April 29 on Southeast 82nd Drive where a victim received non-life-threatening injuries.According to CCSO, the victim pointed out the suspect’s vehicle to deputies as it attempted to flee and a chase followed, ending in Happy Valley.Near Southeast 172nd Avenue, the suspect opened fire on a deputy who returned fire hitting the suspect, CCSO said.KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clackamas County Sheriffs Office Deputy Shooting Happy Valley Suspect Killed April 29 2023 Crime Police Shooting Deputy Pusuit News Multnomah Weapons Law Criminal Law Armed Forces Job Market Police Recommended for you Local Events