Mayor changes to Portland’s form of government approved by voters took a major step forward Wednesday with the appointment of the independent commission that will draw the boundaries for four new geographic City Council districts.
On Jan. 25 the council approved Mayor Ted Wheeler’s nominees to the 13-member Independent Boundary Commission authorized by voters as part of the City Charter reforms that passed at the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
Despite the appointments, Wheeler worried about completing the transition on time.
“I am concerned about the amount of change, the pace of change, and the bandwidth that the leadership of the city has to do all of these things effectively by January 1, 2025,” Wheeler said during the council meeting.
As a result of the reforms, Portland voters will elect three new council members from each district at the 2024 election. The new 12-member council will take office in January 2025, along with a citywide election mayor who can only vote in cases of a tie. The mayor will also supervise a professional manager who will oversee all city bureaus instead of assigning them to the council members, which is done now.
The next major step will be the appointment of an Independent Salary Commission which will set the salaries for the new council members and mayor. Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Wheeler is also expected to appoint a Governance Transition Advisory Committee, which will advise the council on issues related to the transition to the new governance structure, including the city’s efforts to engage the community.
A 7-member transition team is managing the process out of the Portland Office of the Chief Administrative Officer. Additional employees and consultants are expected to hired and retained.
The office received 279 applications to serve on the Independent District Commission by the Dec. 1, 2022 deadline. A staff team reviewed applications and sent a narrowed list of recommendations to Wheeler’s office, along with all applications. Wheeler narrowed the list to 13 commissioners, with an addition six to be available as replacements if necessary.
The 13 members are Amanda Manjarrez, Arlene Kimura, David Michael Siegel, DaWayne Judd, Edie Van Ness, Joshua Laurente, Kari Chisholm, Lamar Wise, Melody Valdini, Neisha Saxena, Paul Lumley, Sharon VanSickle-Robbins, and Steve Fleischman.
The measure approved by Portland voters requires the Independent District Commission to draw boundaries for four districts that meet several requirements. They include: having the same population; being as contiguous and compact as possible; utilizing existing geographic or political boundaries; not dividing communities of common interest; and being connected by transportation links
According to the measure, no district may be drawn for the purpose of favoring any political party, incumbent elected official or other person. No district may be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strength of any language or ethnic minority group. Additional criteria may be considered, consistent with state and federal law.
The city is currently in negotiations with Flo Analytics, a firm which is nationally known for their districting and redistricting work. They will provide technical GIS and deep districting support to the Independent District Commission, including map drawing and analysis, public-facing mapping software, support of community engagement efforts and community education on the principles of districting.
The charter reforms call for a districting plan to be adopted by Sept. 1, 2023. Before then, the Independent District Commission will need to:
• Hold a citywide public hearing in the near-term to engage Portlanders on district criteria
• Hold at least two public hearings in each proposed district before voting to adopt a district plan
• Ensure district maps are consistent with charter, state and federal laws and criteria
The 12 new council members are expected to have offices in their districts. The transition team is staring a process to assess their needs and find potential office space. The Council Chambers in City Hall will also have to be remodeled to accommodate the larger council unless another location is identified.
City officials estimate the transition will cost between $4.1 million and $5.9 million a year over a three-year period, or between $12.3 million and $17.7 million in total. The ongoing additional cost will depend on such things as the salaries and rents for the new offices.
More information on the expected transition can be found on the city's website at https://www.portland.gov/transition.