The support for a new Interstate 5 bridge is coming from both sides of the Columbia River and both sides of the aisle.
Oregon Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Congressional District 5, and Washington Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington’s District 3, are urging their colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee to fully fund a program that will help complete repair and replacement projects, such as the I-5 Bridge Replacement Project connecting Oregon and Washington.
Chavez-DeRemer sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Both signed a bipartisan letter supporting funding for the Federal Highway Administration's Bridge Investment Program, which seeks to reduce the number of structurally deficient bridges across the country. The Federal Highway Administration estimates that nearly 43,000 bridges are in poor condition, which is twice as many as there were eight years ago, according to a press release from Chavez-DeRemer’s office, adding that every single congressional district in the country is home to a structurally deficient bridge.
“Aging and fragile bridges across the country are in desperate need of repair, and that includes the I-5 bridge used by thousands of Oregonians and Washingtonians every day,” said Chavez-DeRemer, whose congressional district includes the cities of Aurora, Bend, Canby, Gladstone, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Molalla, Oregon City, West Linn and Wilsonville. “We need to complete these projects to keep travelers safe and ensure these lanes of economic activity remain open and running smoothly.”
Her counterpart in Washington agreed. “Southwest Washington knows the impact of relying on a structurally deficient bridge all too well,” Gluesenkamp Perez said. “Commuters are stuck in endless traffic and the narrow lanes are a safety hazard.”