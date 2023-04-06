0412-congressbridgeproject

Republicans and Democrats in Congress are backing a project to improve or replace the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River.

The support for a new Interstate 5 bridge is coming from both sides of the Columbia River and both sides of the aisle.

Oregon Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Congressional District 5, and Washington Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington’s District 3, are urging their colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee to fully fund a program that will help complete repair and replacement projects, such as the I-5 Bridge Replacement Project connecting Oregon and Washington.