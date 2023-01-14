Bonamici proposes federal aid to pay for public defenders

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon. In fall 2022, Bonamici proposed federal aid to help hire more public defenders.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is recovering from a concussion and laceration to her head, after she and her husband were struck by a car in a Portland intersection Friday evening, Jan. 13.

Natalie Crofts, Rep. Bonamici's communications director, announced the incident on social media Saturday morning. Crofts said the couple was walking across the street in a crosswalk Friday evening when they were hit by a car. It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.