Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is recovering from a concussion and laceration to her head, after she and her husband were struck by a car in a Portland intersection Friday evening, Jan. 13.
Natalie Crofts, Rep. Bonamici's communications director, announced the incident on social media Saturday morning. Crofts said the couple was walking across the street in a crosswalk Friday evening when they were hit by a car. It's unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.
Bonamici was released from a hospital to recover at home after she was treated for head injuries. Her husband District Court Judge Michael Simon, also was treated for minor injuries, Crofts said.
"The Congresswoman is expected to make a full recovery, but will be unable to attend the town hall meetings in Clatsop and Tillamook Counties today and other public events while she heals," Crofts announced.
Bonamici, who represents Oregon's 1st Congressional district, held a roundtable discussion earlier that day at Portland State University to talk about food insecurity among college students, ahead of plans to introduce The Opportunity to Address College Hunger Act.
She was scheduled to meet with constituents in her district Saturday, which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Columbia and Washington counties, along with a portion of Multnomah County.