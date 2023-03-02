120 animals seized from Portland rescue, boarding facility

Portland Police Bureau officers and forensic veterinarians from the Oregon Humane Society were on scene after a search warrant was served at Woofin Palooza on 82nd Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

 PMG photo: Zane Sparling

A cofounder of multiple Oregon animal rescues pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect and forgery earlier this year, but other criminal cases against Woofin Palooza’s founders continue.

Tori Head was sentenced to five years of probation, during which time they can’t own or care for pets.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

