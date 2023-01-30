Washington County would get two new trial judges and Clackamas County one under a bill that Oregon’s court system has proposed to lawmakers.
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Senate Bill 235, which would add seven new judges to the 180 already authorized in circuit courts in Oregon’s 27 judicial districts. Some districts cover more than one county, but the three Portland metro area counties are separate districts.
Washington County now has 15 judges and Clackamas County 11 in circuit courts, which are Oregon’s trial-level courts. The bill also proposes one judge each in Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Lane counties.
“I’ve had a client pass away while waiting for a judicial opinion,” said Tomas Hernandez, an official at Willamette University law school and recently an immigration lawyer in Salem. He sits on the Oregon State Bar board of governors, which endorsed the bill at the hearing Monday, Jan. 30.
Chief Justice Meagan Flynn, who oversees the system of trial and appellate courts, said the request for seven is the bare minimum of the 36 new judgeships that could be justified under a workload study by the National Center for State Courts. She said lawmakers added 32 judges between 1983, when the state took over trial court operations, until 2007 — but then failed to add any during the following decade.
“We are proud of the work courts did during the pandemic to remain open with as many jury trials as possible as the circumstances would allow and to focus on reducing our backlog of pending cases,” she testified to the committee. “Adding these new judicial positions will help us continue that progress and better meet the needs of our communities.”
According to the National Center for State Courts study, Washington and Clackamas counties could use four more judges each.
Second-ranking Washington County has complained for years that It has disproportionately fewer judges per capita than next-door Multnomah County, Oregon’s most populous, which has 38.
In addition to an authorization bill in the form of Senate Bill 235, lawmakers will have to approve funding for the judgeships and their staffing as part of the next two-year state budget that starts July 1. They are considered state employees, but counties provide courtroom space and security.
Assuming an effective date of Oct. 1, Gov. Tina Kotek would appoint any new judges, who are subject to a public vote in the next statewide primary election on May 21, 2024, for full six-year terms in the nonpartisan positions. The seats would be open to any qualifying candidates, not just the appointees, although challengers to sitting judges are rare.
In an appearance at a committee meeting last week, Flynn said circuit judges in Oregon are paid the least of their counterparts in the 50 states at $133,143 annually. Another proposal would boost their salaries in two steps of 10% each.
“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities.
“Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”