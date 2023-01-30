Trial schedules upended by COVID-19

Multnomah County's Central Courthouse recently received a new building through a cost-sharing plan between state and county officials.

Washington County would get two new trial judges and Clackamas County one under a bill that Oregon’s court system has proposed to lawmakers.

The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Senate Bill 235, which would add seven new judges to the 180 already authorized in circuit courts in Oregon’s 27 judicial districts. Some districts cover more than one county, but the three Portland metro area counties are separate districts.

