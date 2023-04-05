New JOHS director

Dan Field, a Kaiser Permanente executive, was announced as the new director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services in an April 5, 2023 press conference.

 PMG Photo: Anna Del Savio

A longtime Kaiser Permanente executive will lead the Joint Office of Homeless Services, Portland and Multnomah County officials announced Wednesday, April 5.

Dan Field, Kaiser Permanente's executive director of Community Health & External Affairs, will lead the city-county partnership effective April 28. His hiring must be approved formally by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners first.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.