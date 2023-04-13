A Multnomah County employee overseeing a rent assistance program pushed a partner agency to give $10,000 to a renter, but didn't disclose that they were the renter's landlord or relative, an investigation from the Multnomah County Auditor's Office found.
The $10,000 would have gone to the county employee to cover their relative's past due and current rent payments.
The employee, who is not named in the report and no longer works for the county, had already received $10,000 in June 2021 from the same partner agency. The county employee signed that application as the landlord, but did not disclose the relationship at the time, according to the auditor's report.
"The employee had oversight responsibility for the rent assistance program, and over the contract with the partner agency, and did not disclose the family relationship or the conflict of interest to either the county or the agency," the report found.
The relative made another request for a $10,000 payment to their landlord in April 2022, less than a year later. The agency distributing rental assistance funds "informed us that they had worked with the client in the past, and had decided not to provide services to the client, based on the client’s lack of participation in its programs," the auditor's report said. But the relative "continued to pursue the assistance" and the county employee "used their county relationship with the agency to advocate for benefits for the client."
"The agency, which described feeling pressure from the county employee but (was) concerned about the potential impropriety of making the payment, did not process the request," the auditor's office wrote in the report released April 13.
Around 30 organizations make up the network distributing rent assistance in Multnomah County. Well over $100 million in rent assistance has been distributed to Multnomah County renters and their landlords in the past three years.
The county auditor's office investigated the allegations after receiving a report through the Good Government Hotline.
"Our office considered aspects of the payment requests to be potentially criminal, and notified law enforcement," the auditor's office said. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office conducted its own investigation and reported to the Multnomah County District Attorney. The DA's office did not immediately respond to questions about whether any criminal charges stemmed from the investigation.
The auditor's report said the person isn't a county employee anymore, but did not say if they were fired or when the auditor's office began or concluded its investigation.
The Multnomah County Good Government Hotline received 62 county-related reports in 2021, the last year for which the auditor's office has published an annual report. Only 10 reports were investigated by the auditor or incorporated into an audit. Of those, four were found to be unsubstantiated, one was "unsubstantiated with recommendations" and five were still in progress as of the release of the annual report in February 2022. The majority of hotline reports were anonymous.