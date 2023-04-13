For rent

Rental assistance funding increased drastically in the pandemic, as did demand.

 FILE PHOTO

A Multnomah County employee overseeing a rent assistance program pushed a partner agency to give $10,000 to a renter, but didn't disclose that they were the renter's landlord or relative, an investigation from the Multnomah County Auditor's Office found.

The $10,000 would have gone to the county employee to cover their relative's past due and current rent payments.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.